Software-update: MariaDB 10.4.1

MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.4.1 uitgebracht, waarbij we op moeten merken dat dit op dit moment een ontwikkeltak van MariaDB is. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 10.4.1 Release Notes

MariaDB 10.4 is the current development series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.3 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.4.1 is a Beta release.

Notable changes of this release include:
  • Syntax
    • New FLUSH SSL command to reload SSL certificates without server restart (MDEV-16266)
    • New CAST target — CAST(x AS INTERVAL DAY_SECOND(N)) (MDEV-17776)
  • Variables
    • New sql-mode setting, TIME_ROUND_FRACTIONAL (MDEV-16991)
    • Two new values for the variable use_stat_tables: COMPLEMENTARY_FOR_QUERIES and PREFERABLY_FOR_QUERIES (MDEV-17255)
    • Engine Independent Table Statistics is now enabled by default; new default values are use_stat_tables=PREFERABLY_FOR_QUERIES and optimizer_use_condition_selectivity=4 (MDEV-15253)
    • New variable gtid_cleanup_batch_size for determining how many old rows must accumulate in the mysql.gtid_slave_pos table before a background job will be run to delete them.
  • Other Features
    • Support for window UDF functions via the new method x_remove (MDEV-15073)
    • Json service for plugins (MDEV-5313)
    • Much faster privilege checks for MariaDB setups with many user accounts or many database grants (MDEV-15649)
    • mysql.user table is retired. User accounts and global privileges are now stored in the mysql.global_priv table (MDEV-17658)
  • Bug Fixes
    • Lots of miscellaneous fixes
    • Bug fixes for MDEV-15562 instant DROP COLUMN
For a complete list of changes made in MariaDB 10.4.1, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.
Versienummer 10.4.1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website MariaDB
Download https://downloads.mariadb.org/mariadb/10.4.1
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Vorige download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

21-12-2018 13:42

21-12-2018 • 13:42

Bron: MariaDB

MariaDB

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (2)

+1jordynegen11
21 december 2018 14:07
<3 MariaDB

Het is veel beter geoptimaliseerd dan MySQL en ben gelukkig jaren geleden al overgestapt!

Leuke features maar denk niet dat de standaard MariaDB gebruiker het snel zal gebruiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jordynegen11 op 21 december 2018 14:08]

+1Sircuri
@jordynegen1121 december 2018 14:46
Ik noem mezelf geen advanced user, maar ben wel erg blij met de introductie van de Window features in MariaDB.
