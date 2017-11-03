Versie 17.10 van MediaInfo is uitgekomen. Dit programma is bedoeld om meer te weten te komen over de eigenschappen van audio- en videobestanden. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over de tags, gebruikte codecs en containers. MediaInfo is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en OS X, en kan met een grafische gebruikersinterface of via de commandline worden gebruikt. Het programma is geheel naar eigen smaak aan te passen en ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. Verder zijn er uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de verzamelde informatie te exporteren. Kies bij het downloaden voor 'without installer', want de Windows-installatiebestanden bevatten adware. Sinds versie 0.7.99 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: Version scheme is now YY.MM (year dot month, 2 digits each)

New MediaInfo XML output, with XSD, more suitable for automatic parsing. Use Option("Inform", "OLDXML") for keeping previous behavior

New "Info_OutputFormats" option for listing supported output formats

Universal Ad ID: refactored display, better display of value and registry, XML name slightly modified

MOV: support of HDR metadata (MasteringDisplayColorVolume, MaxCLL, MaxFALL)

BWF: display of UMID and loudness info

AAC: show program_config_element in trace

MPEG Audio: frame rate info

PCM in WAV and Matroska: Support of ValidBitsPerSample

I197, EBUCore: 1.8 output uses now final version of XSD and final XSD location

Matroska: tweaking frame rate empirical detection for some corner cases Fixed: I1070, LAME 3.100 info tag was incorrectly parsed

B1068, MPEG Audio: Incoherent duration between General and Audio parts, Audio part duration fixed

Matroska: showing "A_MS/ACM" Matroska CodecID

MXF: Fix crash with some buggy files

MXF: was not well supporting MXF referencing only 1 file

PCM in WAV: 8-bit content is unsigned and without endianess

PCM in WAV and Matroska: More coherency between Wave info and ExtensibleWave Info (bitdepth, sign)

WAV: GUID display was with first 8 bytes in wrong order

Several crash fixes