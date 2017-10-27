Netgear heeft ReadyNAS versie 6.8.1 uitgebracht. Deze software draait op de diverse nas-apparaten van Netgear, zoals de met een arm-processor uitgeruste RN102, RN104, RN202, RN204, RN212, RN214 en RN2120, en de met een x86-processor uitgeruste RN312, RN314, RN316, RN516, RN716x, RN3130, RN3138, RN3220 en RN4220. Informatie over hoe de update uitgevoerd moet worden is op deze pagina te vinden. In versie 6.9.0 kunnen we de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen tegemoet zien:

New Features Flex-RAID metadata tiering for SSD drives Improves performance with random writes and small files

Microsoft OneDrive and Azure cloud backup and sync support

Selectable firmware update channels Long-Term Support (starting in 6.9.0 release) - will receive security and bug fix updates for an extended period Stable - normal update cadence which receives new features once they are considered stable Beta - gets the latest available version including beta releases

ReadyDR job creation improvements Browse ReadyNAS devices on the local network with ReadyDR enabled Easier key import and authentication Custom port number option for use with port forwarding Exporting a seed file may now use a different compression method than the job uses Added an option to clear job log history Added optional alerts for successful job runs, in addition to job failure alerts

SMB3 transport encryption Allows per-share or global configuration of SMB3 transport encryption policy

Changelog: Patched the BlueBorne vulnerability (CVE-2017-1000250, CVE-2017-1000251) for machines that have connected a USB Bluetooth dongle.

Added an option for custom FTP, SSH and RSYNC ports for backup jobs.

Fixed FTP session disconnect when moving files between shares.

Fixed premature FTP session disconnect when transfers were paused.

Added hardware acceleration for SMB3 transport encryption. Supported on 42x, 52x, 62x, 23xx, 313x, 3312, 43xx series.

Fixed an Windows Service Discovery issue which could lead to high CPU usage.

Fixed snapshot access over NFS on shares with host restrictions.

Fixed right-click context menu not appearing when browsing snapshots in some places.

Added alerts when a member of a network bond interface goes offline.

Fixed management UI crash with >7 network interfaces (including VLAN interfaces).

Fixed a rare issue where disks 2 and 4 may drop out. (RN3130 / RN3138)

Fixed premature out-of-space conditions under some workloads.

Home directory creation in ADS mode will now be skipped for machine accounts.

Automatically repair the root volume in rare cases where a disk is removed from root, but is still a member of an active volume.

Improved disk speed class awareness when creating new RAID 50/60 volumes.

Added SSD TRIM support for volumes using SSDs known to safely zero data on TRIM.

Added advanced file system allocation statistics when hovering over a volume.

Fixed RAID 10 sync progress calculation on volumes with >2TB drives.

Added a new individual event mode to the power timer, as an alternative to the default power state mode.

Added a focused log file for app installation to the ReadyNAS log download.

Fixed some installed 3rd-party apps (including Plex) not appearing in the GUI.

Added the ability to hide the Featured Apps section on the UI Overview page.

Fixed app version number comparison when checking for available updates.

Increased maximum share name length to 80 characters.

Fixed false swap usage error report in diagnostics.

Added fan status for multiple fans on LCD menu. Warnings: Devices updated with 6.9.0 firmware should not be downgraded to earlier firmware versions.

ReadyNAS 102, 104, and 2120 must not be updated directly to 6.9.x from 6.3.x or older firmware. They must first be updated to either 6.2.5 or 6.3.5 then to 6.5.2 and then onto 6.9.x.

ReadyNAS 202, 204, 212 and 212 must not be updated directly to 6.9.x from 6.3.x. They must first be updated to 6.3.5 then 6.5.2 and then onto 6.9.x.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

ReadyNAS 6.9.0 voor RN10x / RN20x / RN21x2 / RN2120

ReadyNAS 6.9.0 voor RN31x / RN516 / RN716x / RN313x / RNx220 / RN4220 / RR3312 / RR4312X