×

Help Tweakers weer winnen!

Tweakers is dit jaar weer genomineerd voor beste nieuwssite, beste prijsvergelijker en beste community! Laten we ervoor zorgen dat heel Nederland weet dat Tweakers de beste website is. Stem op Tweakers en maak kans op mooie prijzen!

Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Apache Tomcat 9.0.1 beta/8.5.23/8.0.47/7.0.82

Door , 0 reacties, bron: Apache Tomcat Project

Apache Tomcat is een Webcontainer die is ontwikkeld door de Apache Software Foundation. Tomcat voert Java Servlets en JavaServer Pages uit, en biedt een http-webomgeving aan waarop Java-code direct kan worden gedraaid. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben in de afgelopen dagen versies 9.0.1 beta, 8.5.23, 8.0.47 en 7.0.82 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondigingen:

Tomcat 9.0.1 (beta) Released

The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 9.0.1 (beta) of Apache Tomcat. The notable changes compared to 9.0.0.M26 include:
  • This is the first release after the publication of the Servlet 4.0 specification and fully implements the new specification.
  • A fix for CVE-2017-12617.
  • The ability to update the TLS configuration without restarting Tomcat or the TLS connector.
  • Stricter validation of the HTTP Host header.
Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 9 changelog.

Tomcat 8.5.23 Released

The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 8.5.23 of Apache Tomcat. Apache Tomcat 8.5.x is intended to replace 8.0.x and includes new features pulled forward from Tomcat 9.0.x. The minimum Java version and implemented specification versions remain unchanged. The notable changes compared to 8.5.20 include:
  • A fix for CVE-2017-12617.
  • Stricter validation of the HTTP Host header.
  • Add ExtractingRoot, a new WebResourceRoot implementation that extracts JARs to the work directory for improved performance when deploying packed WAR files.
  • Added support for the OpenSSL SSL_CONF API. To support this the minimum required Tomcat Native version is 1.2.14.
Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 8.5 changelog.

Tomcat 8.0.47 Released

The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 8.0.47 of Apache Tomcat. Apache Tomcat 8.0.47 includes fixes for issues identified in 8.0.46 as well as other enhancements and changes. The notable changes compared to 8.0.46 include:
  • A fix for CVE-2017-12617.
  • Add ExtractingRoot, a new WebResourceRoot implementation that extracts JARs to the work directory for improved performance when deploying packed WAR files.
  • Update the packaged version of the Tomcat Native Library to 1.2.14 to pick up the latest Windows binaries built with APR 1.6.2 and OpenSSL 1.0.2l.
Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 8 changelog.
Note: End of life date for Apache Tomcat 8.0.x is announced.

Tomcat 7.0.82 Released

The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 7.0.82 of Apache Tomcat. This release contains a number of bug fixes and improvements compared to version 7.0.81. The notable changes compared to 7.0.81 include:
  • A fix for CVE-2017-12617.
  • Update the packaged version of the Tomcat Native Library to 1.2.14 to pick up the latest Windows binaries built with APR 1.6.2 and OpenSSL 1.0.2l.
Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 7 changelog.
Versienummer 9.0.1 beta / 8.5.23 / 8.0.47
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Java
Website Apache Tomcat Project
Download http://tomcat.apache.org/download-80.cgi
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Update-historie

Vorige download

Lees meer

Apache Tomcat geen prijs bekend
Development tools

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone X Google Pixel 2 XL LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*