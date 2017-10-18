Apache Tomcat is een Webcontainer die is ontwikkeld door de Apache Software Foundation. Tomcat voert Java Servlets en JavaServer Pages uit, en biedt een http-webomgeving aan waarop Java-code direct kan worden gedraaid. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben in de afgelopen dagen versies 9.0.1 beta, 8.5.23, 8.0.47 en 7.0.82 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondigingen:

Tomcat 9.0.1 (beta) Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 9.0.1 (beta) of Apache Tomcat. The notable changes compared to 9.0.0.M26 include: This is the first release after the publication of the Servlet 4.0 specification and fully implements the new specification.

A fix for CVE-2017-12617.

The ability to update the TLS configuration without restarting Tomcat or the TLS connector.

Stricter validation of the HTTP Host header. Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 9 changelog.



Tomcat 8.5.23 Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 8.5.23 of Apache Tomcat. Apache Tomcat 8.5.x is intended to replace 8.0.x and includes new features pulled forward from Tomcat 9.0.x. The minimum Java version and implemented specification versions remain unchanged. The notable changes compared to 8.5.20 include: A fix for CVE-2017-12617.

Stricter validation of the HTTP Host header.

Add ExtractingRoot, a new WebResourceRoot implementation that extracts JARs to the work directory for improved performance when deploying packed WAR files.

Added support for the OpenSSL SSL_CONF API. To support this the minimum required Tomcat Native version is 1.2.14. Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 8.5 changelog.



Tomcat 8.0.47 Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 8.0.47 of Apache Tomcat. Apache Tomcat 8.0.47 includes fixes for issues identified in 8.0.46 as well as other enhancements and changes. The notable changes compared to 8.0.46 include: A fix for CVE-2017-12617.

Add ExtractingRoot, a new WebResourceRoot implementation that extracts JARs to the work directory for improved performance when deploying packed WAR files.

Update the packaged version of the Tomcat Native Library to 1.2.14 to pick up the latest Windows binaries built with APR 1.6.2 and OpenSSL 1.0.2l. Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 8 changelog.

Note: End of life date for Apache Tomcat 8.0.x is announced.



Tomcat 7.0.82 Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 7.0.82 of Apache Tomcat. This release contains a number of bug fixes and improvements compared to version 7.0.81. The notable changes compared to 7.0.81 include: A fix for CVE-2017-12617.

Update the packaged version of the Tomcat Native Library to 1.2.14 to pick up the latest Windows binaries built with APR 1.6.2 and OpenSSL 1.0.2l. Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 7 changelog.