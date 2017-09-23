Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Oracle Java 9

Door , 2 reacties, submitter: Zidane007nl, bron: Oracle

Java Oracle heeft versie 9 van de developmentkit van Java Standard Edition uitgebracht. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows. Linux, macOS en Solaris. De complete release notes zijn te lang om hier weer te geven, dus we volstaan met een link naar de pagina waar ze te vinden zijn. Hieronder is informatie te vinden over de belangrijkste vernieuwing in versie 9, de introductie van modules.

Java Platform Module System
Introduces a new kind of Java programing component, the module, which is a named, self-describing collection of code and data. This module system:
  • Introduces a new optional phase, link time, which is in-between compile time and run time, during which a set of modules can be assembled and optimized into a custom runtime image; see the jlink tool in Java Platform, Standard Edition Tools Reference.
  • Adds options to the tools javac, jlink, and java where you can specify module paths, which locate definitions of modules.
  • Introduces the modular JAR file, which is a JAR file with a module-info.class file in its root directory.
  • Introduces the JMOD format, which is a packaging format similar to JAR except it can include native code and configuration files; see the jmod tool.
The JDK itself has been divided into a set of modules. This change:
  • Enables you to combine the JDK's modules into a variety of configurations, including:
    • Configurations corresponding to the JRE and the JDK.
    • Configurations roughly equivalent in content to each of the Compact Profiles defined in Java SE 8.
    • Custom configurations that contain only a specified set of modules and their required modules.
  • Restructures the JDK and JRE runtime images to accommodate modules and improve performance, security, and maintainability.
  • Defines a new URI scheme for naming modules, classes, and resources stored in a runtime image without revealing the internal structure or format of the image.
  • Removes the endorsed-standards override mechanism and the extension mechanism.
  • Removes rt.jar and tools.jar from the Java runtime image.
  • Makes most of the JDK's internal APIs inaccessible by default but leaves a few critical, widely used internal APIs accessible until supported replacements exist for all or most of their functionality.

    Run the command jdeps -jdkinternals to determine if your code uses internal JDK APIs.

Versienummer 9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Oracle
Download http://www.oracle.com/technetwork/java/javase/downloads/jre9-downloads-3848532.html
Bestandsgroottes 52,39MB - 88,71MB
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (2)

+2 MegaTronics
23 september 2017 11:08
Ter info, voor als je software gebruikt die de plugin nodig heeft:

JDK 9 en de Java-plug-in
Eind 2015 hebben veel browserleveranciers de ondersteuning van op standaarden gebaseerde plug-ins beëindigd of tijdlijnen voor het beëindigen hiervan aangekondigd. Hierdoor kunnen Silverlight, Java, Flash en andere op standaarden gebaseerde plug-intechnologieën niet langer worden ingesloten.

Oracle is van plan de plug-in voor de Java-browser in Java Standard Edition Development Kit 9 (JDK 9) af te keuren. Hiermee worden ontwikkelaars gewaarschuwd dat deze technologie wordt afgekeurd en niet meer moet worden gebruikt. De Java-plug-in zal nog steeds met JRE9 worden geleverd en de startapplets zullen nog worden ondersteund in browsers met standaardondersteuning voor plug-ins. Deze browser-plug-in zal in een toekomstige release van Java SE worden verwijderd uit de Oracle JDK en JRE. Ontwikkelaars en gebruikers die meer willen weten over deze geplande wijziging, kunnen meer informatie vinden in dit weblogposting.

Wat moet ik doen?
Gebruikers van op plug-ins gebaseerde applicaties moeten contact opnemen met hun leverancier om te vragen wat de alternatieve plannen zullen zijn.

Applicatieontwikkelaars en systeembeheerders moeten alternatieve opties overwegen, zoals migratie van Java-applets (die gebruikmaken van een browser-plug-in) naar de Java Web Start-technologie zonder plug-ins. Vroege-toegangsreleases van JDK 9 kunnen worden gedownload en getest via http://jdk.java.net/9. Lees voor meer achtergrondinformatie over verschillende migratieopties dit korte whitepaper van Oracle.

Link naar de bron.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MegaTronics op 23 september 2017 11:09]

+1 Wildfire
23 september 2017 11:09
Er lijkt, in ieder geval op dit moment, alleen een 64-bits versie beschikbaar te zijn.
