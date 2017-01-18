Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 11 reacties
Bron: Oracle, submitter: sambalbaj

Java Oracle heeft updates voor versies 6, 7 en 8 van zowel de developmentkit als de runtime-environment van Java Standard Edition uitgebracht. Naast de versie voor gewone computers is de update ook verkrijgbaar voor embedded systemen. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Java SE 8 Update 121 and More
Java SE 8u121 (Java SE 8 update 121) is now available. Oracle strongly recommends that most Java SE users upgrade to the latest Java 8 update, which includes important security fixes. For information on new features and bug fixes included in this release, please read the following release notes.

Important Note: Starting with the April Critical Patch Update releases, planned for April 18th 2017, all JRE versions will treat JARs signed with MD5 as unsigned. Learn more and view testing instructions here. For more information on cryptographic algorithm support, please check the JRE and JDK Crypto Roadmap.

Oracle Java SE Embedded Version 8 Update 121 is also available. You can create customized JREs using the JRECreate tool. To get started, download an eJDK bundle suitable for your target platform and follow instructions to create a JRE that suits your application's needs. Also released are Java SE 7u131 and Java SE 6u141, which are both available as part of Oracle Java SE Support. For more information about those releases, please read the following release notes: 

Oracle Java screenshot

System en netwerk utilities
Oracle

Gerelateerde producten

Oracle Java geen prijs bekend
Versienummer:8 update 121 / 122
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Java, Linux, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:Oracle
Download:https://www.java.com/en/download/win10.jsp
Licentietype:Freeware
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (11)

-111011+13+21+30Ongemodereerd7
+1 enver63
18 januari 2017 13:33
Om de steeds weer terugkerende commentaren van Java-bashers voor te zijn:

Java SE is *niet* hetzelfde als de (onveilige) browser plugin, en ook niet hetzelfde als de JRE waarmee je desktop applicaties kunt draaien.
Reageer
+2 NLSurfMan
@enver6318 januari 2017 13:51
Java SE is de Java "core" wordt uitgebracht als een JRE (voor het uitvoeren) en een JDK (om mee te ontwikkelen). Dus ja, zowel de JRE als de JDK zijn Java SE.
"Java Platform, Standard Edition (Java SE) lets you develop and deploy Java applications on desktops and servers, "
Bron
Reageer
+1 raugustinus
@enver6318 januari 2017 13:47
De JRE kan prima server(side) applicaties draaien. De JRE bevat alleen geen compiler toolset.
Vandaar de naam Java Runtime Environment.
Reageer
0 Voutloos
@enver6318 januari 2017 13:54
Argument is ook om te draaien, als de Java community / Oracle echt iets aan het bashen van het hele 'merk' wilt doen, kunnen ze misschien ook beter het onderdeel dat ze de slechte naam geeft aanpakken. ;)

(En met jouw fipo start je nu juist het onderwerp muhaha)
Reageer
0 Raventhorn
@enver6318 januari 2017 13:59
Java SE is *niet* hetzelfde als de (onveilige) browser plugin, en ook niet hetzelfde als de JRE waarmee je desktop applicaties kunt draaien.
Behalve dan wanneer je Java SE download, je eigenlijk de JRE of JDK download...
Waarbij de JRE veelal weer de gehate browser plugin bevat.

Java SE is in die zin te omschrijven als 'Java for Workstations', Java ME als 'Embedded Java' (voor telefoons / set-top boxen) en Java EE als 'Java for Servers' (zelfde als Java SE, maar met meer support voor server environments).
In zou Java SE dus in die zin wel gelijk stellen aan de JRE, alleen bepaalt ME, SE of EE welke variant van de JRE.
Reageer
0 Tribits
@enver6318 januari 2017 14:00
Met die browser plugin is niets mis, de problemen zaten altijd in het Java sandbox/security model. Gewoon onderdeel van Java SE.
Reageer
0 MadEgg

@Tribits18 januari 2017 14:03
Nou ja, niets mis.. Los van alle security issues is het ook een draak van een systeem. De meeste browser-plugins trouwens. Java Apples in een website zien 'foreign' uit aangezien ze altijd de Java widgets gebruiken ipv de desktop native widgets, ze starten traag, bombarderen je met een lading aan waarschuwingen, en tegenwoordig biedt HTML5 nagenoeg alles wat je in een applet zou willen stoppen.

Dus er is zeker wel wat mis met de browser plugin: hij heeft gewoon weinig bestaansrecht.
Reageer
0 Tribits
@MadEgg18 januari 2017 14:20
Ja ok, ging me er meer om te benoemen waar de veiligheidsproblemen bij applets hun oorsprong hebben. Verder vooral bezwaren van plugins in zijn algemeenheid en achterhaald door de tijd. Eind jaren 90 leek het best een aardig idee, maar dat heeft dus duidelijk anders uitgepakt. Maar goed, het is maar een van de vele toepassingen van Java.
Reageer
0 MadEgg

@Tribits18 januari 2017 14:23
Absoluut, als Java weg zou vallen zou ik heel wat programmatuur op mijn werk moeten herschrijven :o

Al moet ik zeggen dat ook voor server-toepassingen ik er niet heel erg van gecharmeerd ben; de grootste reden dat we het gebruiken is de beschikbaarheid van veel voor ons relevante software en libraries.
Reageer
0 Ravefiend
@MadEgg18 januari 2017 14:24
Zonder verder commentaar te geven over hoe veilig de Java Plug-in is, heb je zeker wel een goed punt dat kleine Java applets vaak net zo goed als HTML5 geimplementeerd kunnen worden. Dat gaat echter niet op voor grotere / enterprise Java applets dewelke niet zomaar kunnen omgezet, maar die weldegelijk client side Java vereisen. Het migratie pad daarvoor is om te schakelen naar Java Web Start.

Daarbij komt nog dat web browsers zelf de Java plug-in niet meer (gaan) ondersteunen. De combinatie van deze factoren maakt dan ook dat Oracle besloten heeft om de Java Plug-in als deprecated te markeren vanaf Java 9 (ref. JEP 289).

Reference(s):Disclaimer: * Ravefiend werkt voor Oracle dus bovenstaande is mijn eigen mening. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ravefiend op 18 januari 2017 14:28]

Reageer
0 MadEgg

18 januari 2017 14:05
Die nummering is maar verwarrend. Ze kunnen beter een conservatieve Java 8.0 branch aanhouden en een wat minder conservatieve Java 8.1 branch.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True