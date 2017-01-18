Oracle heeft updates voor versies 6, 7 en 8 van zowel de developmentkit als de runtime-environment van Java Standard Edition uitgebracht. Naast de versie voor gewone computers is de update ook verkrijgbaar voor embedded systemen. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Java SE 8 Update 121 and More
Java SE 8u121 (Java SE 8 update 121) is now available. Oracle strongly recommends that most Java SE users upgrade to the latest Java 8 update, which includes important security fixes. For information on new features and bug fixes included in this release, please read the following release notes.
Important Note: Starting with the April Critical Patch Update releases, planned for April 18th 2017, all JRE versions will treat JARs signed with MD5 as unsigned. Learn more and view testing instructions here. For more information on cryptographic algorithm support, please check the JRE and JDK Crypto Roadmap.
Oracle Java SE Embedded Version 8 Update 121 is also available. You can create customized JREs using the JRECreate tool. To get started, download an eJDK bundle suitable for your target platform and follow instructions to create a JRE that suits your application's needs. Also released are Java SE 7u131 and Java SE 6u141, which are both available as part of Oracle Java SE Support. For more information about those releases, please read the following release notes: