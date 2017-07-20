jdk.certpath.disabledAlgorithms :

Three new constraints have been added to this Security Property:

A new constraint named jdkCA , that when set, restricts the algorithm if it is used in a certificate chain that is anchored by a trust anchor that is pre-installed in the JDK cacerts keystore. This condition does not apply to certificate chains that are anchored by other certificates, including those that are subsequently added to the cacerts keystore. Also, note that the restriction does not apply to trust anchor certificates, since they are directly trusted.

A new constraint named denyAfter , that when set, restricts the algorithm if it is used in a certificate chain after the specified date. The restriction does not apply to trust anchor certificates, since they are directly trusted. Also, code signing certificate chains as used in signed JARs are treated specially as follows:

if the certificate chain is used with a signed JAR that is not timestamped, it will be restricted after the specified date

if the certificate chain is used with a signed JAR that is timestamped, it will not be restricted if it is timestamped before the specified date. If the JAR is timestamped after the specified date, it will be restricted.