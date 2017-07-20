Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido, die tegenwoordig voor Dropbox werkt, is nog steeds betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Het ontwikkelteam heeft de versie 3.6.2 uitgegeven na twee releasecandidates. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Python 3.6.2 is now available. Python 3.6.2 is the second maintenance release of Python 3.6, which was initially released in 2016-12 to great interest. With the release of 3.6.2, we are now providing the second set of bugfixes and documentation updates to 3.6. Detailed information about the changes made in 3.6.2 can be found in its change log. See the What’s New In Python 3.6 document for more information about features included in the 3.6 series.



You can download Python 3.6.2 here. The next maintenance release is expected to follow in about 3 months, around the end of 2017-09.



Change log No changes since release candidate 2 Notable changes in Python 3.6.2 New make regen-all build target

To simplify cross-compilation, and to ensure that CPython can reliably be compiled without requiring an existing version of Python to already be available, the autotools-based build system no longer attempts to implicitly recompile generated files based on file modification times.

Instead, a new make regen-all command has been added to force regeneration of these files when desired (e.g. after an initial version of Python has already been built based on the pregenerated versions).

More selective regeneration targets are also defined - see Makefile.pre.in for details.

The make touch build target previously used to request implicit regeneration of generated files by updating their modification times has been removed.

It has been replaced by the new make regen-all target.