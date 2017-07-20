Versies 2.4.0, 2.2.8 en 2.0.14 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark zijn uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. In deze uitgaves zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's New in 2.4.0
New and Updated Features
The following features are new (or have been significantly updated) since version 2.2.0:
New Protocol Support
- Experimental 32-bit and 64-bit Windows Installer (.msi) packages are available. It is recommended that you use these independently of the NSIS (.exe) installers. That is, you should make sure the NSIS package is completely uninstalled before installing the Windows Installer package and vice-versa.
- Source packages are now compressed using xz instead of bzip2.
- The legacy (GTK+) UI is disabled by default in the Windows installers.
- The legacy (GTK+) UI is disabled by default in the development environment (Autotools and CMake).
- SS7 Point Codes can now be resolved into names with a hosts-like file.
- Wireshark can now go fullscreen to have more room for packets.
- TShark can now export objects like the other GUI interfaces.
- Support for G.722 and G.726 codecs in the RTP Player (via the SpanDSP library).
- You can now choose the output device when playing RTP streams.
- Added support for dissectors to include a unit name natively in their hf field. A field can now automatically append "seconds" or "ms" to its value without additional printf-style APIs.
- The Default profile can now be reset to default values.
- You can move back and forth in the selection history in the Qt UI.
- IEEE 802.15.4 dissector now uses an UAT for decryption keys. The original decryption key preference has been obsoleted.
- Extcap utilities can now provide configuration for a GUI interface toolbar to control the extcap utility while capturing.
- Extcap utilities can now validate the capture filter.
- Display filter function len() can now be used on all string and byte fields.
- Added an experimental timeline view for 802.11 wireless packet data which can be enabled via the "802.11 radio information" preferences.
- Added TLS 1.3 (draft 21) dissection and decryption support ([1]Bug 12779).
- The (D)TLS Application Layer protocol (e.g. HTTP or CoAP) can now be changed via the Decode As dialog.
- The RSA keys dialog for SSL keys has improved feedback for invalid settings and no longer requires the IP address, Port or Protocol fields to be set in addition to the Key File.
- TCP Analysis will detect and flag more spurious retransmissions.
Bluetooth HCI Vendor Intel, CAN FD, Citrix NetScaler Metric Exchange Protocol, Citrix NetScaler RPC Protocol, DirectPlay 8 protocol, Ericsson A-bis P-GSL, Ericsson A-bis TFP (Traffic Forwarding Protocol), Facebook Zero, Fc00/cjdns Protocol, Generic Netlink (genl), GSM Osmux, GSMTAP based logging, Health Level 7 (HL7), High-speed SECS message service (HSMS), HomePNA, IndigoCare iCall protocol, IndigoCare Netrix protocol, iPerf2, ISO 15765, Linux 802.11 Netlink (nl80211), Local Service Discovery (LSD), M2 Application Protocol, Mesh Link Establishment (MLE), MUDURL, Netgear Ensemble Protocol, NetScaler HA Protocol, NetScaler Metric Exchange Protocol, NetScaler RPC Protocol, NM protocol, Nordic BLE Sniffer, NVMe, NVMe Fabrics RDMA, OBD-II PIDs, OpenThread simulator, RFTap Protocol, SCTE-35 Digital Program Insertion Messages, Snort Post-dissector, Thread CoAP, UDP based FTP w/ multicast (UFTP and UFTP4), Unified Diagnostic Services (UDS), vSocket, Windows Cluster Management API (clusapi), and X-Rite i1 Display Pro (and derivatives) USB protocol
Updated Protocol Support
Too many protocols have been updated to list here.
New and Updated Capture File Support
ERF, IxVeriWave, Libpcap, and Pcap-ng
Major API Changes
What's New in 2.2.8
- IEEE802.11: wlan_mgt display filter element got renamed to wlan.
- Libgcrypt is now a required dependency.
Bug Fixes
The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
The following bugs have been fixed:
- wnpa-sec-2017-13 - WBMXL dissector infinite loop (Bug 13477, Bug 13796) CVE-2017-7702, CVE-2017-11410
Note: This is an update for a fix in Wireshark 2.2.6 and 2.0.12.
- wnpa-sec-2017-28 - openSAFETY dissector memory exhaustion (Bug 13649, Bug 13755) CVE-2017-9350, CVE-2017-11411
Note: This is an update for a fix in Wireshark 2.2.7.
- wnpa-sec-2017-34 - AMQP dissector crash. (Bug 13780) CVE-2017-11408
- wnpa-sec-2017-35 - MQ dissector crash. (Bug 13792) CVE-2017-11407
- wnpa-sec-2017-36 - DOCSIS infinite loop. (Bug 13797) CVE-2017-11406
Updated Protocol Support
- Y.1711 dissector reverses defect type order. (Bug 8292)
- Packet list keeps scrolling back to selected packet while names are being resolved. (Bug 12074)
- [REGRESSION] Export Objects do not show files from a SMB2 capture. (Bug 13214)
- LTE RRC: lte-rrc.q_RxLevMin filter fails on negative values. (Bug 13481)
- Hexpane showing in proportional font again. (Bug 13638)
- Regression in SCCP fragments handling. (Bug 13651)
- TCAP SRT incorrectly matches TC_BEGINs and TC_ENDs. (Bug 13739)
- Dissector for WSMP (IEEE 1609.3) not current. (Bug 13766)
- RANAP: possible issue in the heuristic code. (Bug 13770)
- [oss-fuzz] UBSAN: shift exponent 35 is too large for 32-bit type int in packet-btrfcomm.c:314:37. (Bug 13783)
- RANAP: false positives on heuristic algorithm. (Bug 13791)
- Automatic name resolution not saved to PCAP-NG NRB. (Bug 13798)
- DAAP dissector dissect_daap_one_tag recursion stack exhausted. (Bug 13799)
- Malformed DCERPC PNIO packet decode, exception handler invalid poionter reference. (Bug 13811)
- It seems SPVID was decoded from wrong field. (Bug 13821)
- README.dissectors: Add notes about predefined string structures not available to plugin authors. (Bug 13828)
- Statistics->Packet Lengths doesn't display details for 5120 or greater. (Bug 13844)
- cmake/modules/FindZLIB.cmake doesn't find inflatePrime. (Bug 13850)
- BGP: incorrect decoding COMMUNITIES whose length is larger than 255. (Bug 13872)
AMQP, BGP, BSSMAP, BT RFCOMM, DAAP, DOCSIS, E.212, FDDI, GSM A GM, GSM BSSMAP, IEEE 802.11, IP, ISIS LSP, LTE RRC, MQ, OpenSafety, OSPF, PROFINET IO, RANAP, SCCP, SGSAP, SMB2, TCAP, TCP, UMTS FP, UMTS RLC, WBXML, WSMP, and Y.1711
New and Updated Capture File Support
pcap pcap-ng
What's New in 2.0.14
Bug Fixes
The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
The following bugs have been fixed:
- wnpa-sec-2017-13 - WBMXL dissector infinite loop (Bug 13477, Bug 13796) CVE-2017-7702, CVE-2017-11410
Note: This is an update for a fix in Wireshark 2.2.6 and 2.0.12.
- wnpa-sec-2017-28 - openSAFETY dissector memory exhaustion (Bug 13649, Bug 13755) CVE-2017-9350, CVE-2017-11411
Note: This is an update for a fix in Wireshark 2.2.7.
- wnpa-sec-2017-34 - AMQP dissector crash. (Bug 13780) CVE-2017-11408
- wnpa-sec-2017-35 - MQ dissector crash. (Bug 13792) CVE-2017-11407
- wnpa-sec-2017-36 - DOCSIS infinite loop. (Bug 13797) CVE-2017-11406
- wnpa-sec-2017-37 - GPRS LLC large loop. (Bug 13603) CVE-2017-11409
Updated Protocol Support
- Regression in SCCP fragments handling. (Bug 13651)
- TCAP SRT incorrectly matches TC_BEGINs and TC_ENDs. (Bug 13739)
- Dissector for WSMP (IEEE 1609.3) not current. (Bug 13766)
- DAAP dissector dissect_daap_one_tag recursion stack exhausted. (Bug 13799)
- Malformed DCERPC PNIO packet decode, exception handler invalid pointer reference. (Bug 13811)
- It seems SPVID was decoded from wrong field. (Bug 13821)
- README.dissectors: Add notes about predefined string structures not available to plugin authors. (Bug 13828)
- cmake/modules/FindZLIB.cmake doesn't find inflatePrime. (Bug 13850)
- [oss-fuzz] UBSAN: shift exponent 35 is too large for 32-bit type int in packet-btrfcomm.c:314:37. (Bug 13783)
AMQP, BSSMAP, BT RFCOMM, DAAP, DOCSIS, GPRS LLC, ISIS LSP, MQ, OpenSafety, OSPF, PROFINET IO, SCCP, TCAP, TCP, UMTS FP, UMTS RLC, WBMXL, and WSMP
New and Updated Capture File Support
pcap