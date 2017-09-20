Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Vivaldi 1.12.955.36

Door , 9 reacties, bron: Vivaldi Technologies

Vivaldi logo (75 pix) Versie 1.12 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in versie 1.12 zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Built-in Image Properties

With the new built-in Image Properties feature, many tasks that previously required another application or an extension can be done right in the Vivaldi browser. This is part of the Vivaldi philosophy – adding built-in functionality to boost performance and make browsing smarter.

Right-clicking on the image and selecting Image Properties from the drop-down menu reveals all the information available based on the image meta data, such as:

  • File name and URL
  • The model of the camera that took the image
  • Depth of field and sensitivity of the image sensor (ISO)
  • Exposure and focal length
  • Histogram, white balance and color space
  • Dimensions and size
  • Time and date when the photo was taken
  • Software used to process the image

“Photography and design experts will appreciate instant access to the multi-channel histogram and raw data. Bloggers can easily get the dimensions of the image. Photo enthusiasts can use this new feature as a tool to learn more about their hobby,” says Henrik Helmers, designer at Vivaldi.

Powerful Downloads Panel

The Side Panel in Vivaldi with quick access to Bookmarks, Downloads, Notes, History and websites of users’ choice has long been one of the favorite features of the browser. Vivaldi users wanted to see more details in the Downloads Panel, and the new release delivers just that. The Download Panel now shows information about the name of the file, download speed, download URL, destination folder, and date and time. Users can also choose how they want to sort their downloads – by name, type, size, date added and date finished, as well as by address.

Control website saturation

Another new feature requested by the Vivaldi users is the ability to control saturation for websites’ theme colors. The request came through Vivaldi’s Twitter field and was implemented the next day. Vivaldi developers added a slider to the Settings, allowing users to adjust the saturation level of accent colors.

Building a browser together

Vivaldi works closely with its dedicated community of users and volunteers to build the browser. Users share their feedback, request new features and help test out the product, thus working together with the team of Vivaldi developers.

“We at Vivaldi want to change the way our users live online. Our strong focus on community and respect for unique user needs drive us in our pursuit to give them more,” says Jon von Tetzchner, CEO at Vivaldi Technologies. “While working on some of the bigger features that take a considerable amount of time to develop, we also keep sight of other important functionality our users ask us to implement. That’s what Vivaldi is all about.”

Versienummer 1.12.955.36
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Vivaldi Technologies
Download https://vivaldi.com/download/
Bestandsgrootte 39,39MB
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1909+15+21+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+2 chronoz
20 september 2017 16:23
Deze browser had al lang populairder dan Firefox kunnen zijn als ze Sync introduceerden. Jammer dat sommige developers zich niet lijken te beseffen wat mensen willen. Dropbox, Firefox/Chrome/Safari Sync, iCloud/Google/Microsoft Sync, dat zie je toch aankomen.

Xmarks (Bookmarks Sync) werkt goed met Chrome en Firefox, maar niet altijd met Opera, Vivaldi (geloof ik) en Safari (tenzij je iCloud bookmarks sync uitzet).

Firefox presenteert vol tot zijn nieuwe snelheidsfeatures, staan die allemaal uit, wordt voor de 4e keer de schuld gegeven aan de extensies en ook nog eens een profiel wipe aangeraden. Na veel aanpassingen in about:config werd Firefox inderdaad een stuk sneller, maar als de enige open source browser nog steeds 2x trager is dan anderen en op elke help-pagina praktisch de schuld geeft aan extensies en andere dingen waar je niets aan hebt.

Hoi Google, ik weet dat je meeleest, ik blijf gewoon jouw Chrome gebruiken hoor, ook al zou ik willen wisselen naar een andere browser.

Ik heb alleen Safari nog niet geen echte kans gegeven, maar volgens ben mij ben ik nu wat sjagerijnig 8)7 en ook even weinig zin in.
Reageer
+1 Iva Wonderbush
@chronoz20 september 2017 16:35
Sync hebben ze intern al werkend en zijn ze aan het testen.

https://vivaldi.com/blog/the-browser-you-want/#post-161516

[Reactie gewijzigd door Iva Wonderbush op 20 september 2017 16:36]

Reageer
+1 spoor12b
20 september 2017 16:23
Voor de Opera browser moest je vroeger betalen... (en daar komen trouwens veel van de ontwikkelaars van Vivaldi vandaan). Maar het was toen ook al ongebruikelijk.

Anyway, een heerlijke browser en zeker de moeite waard om eens naar te kijken voor wie vroeger Opera gebruikte.

[Reactie gewijzigd door spoor12b op 20 september 2017 16:24]

Reageer
0 Xm0ur3r
20 september 2017 16:16
De browser is gratis
Toen ik dit las vroeg ik mij gelijk af of er dan ook betaalde browsers bestaan.
Een snelle google search deed mij concluderen dat dit niet het geval is, voor de geïnteresseerden.

Hebben er dan eigenlijk ooit wel betaalde bestaan, nee toch?
Nope, ze verdienen geld door middel van donaties en het verkopen van internet verkeer informatie...
Source: Google

[Reactie gewijzigd door Xm0ur3r op 20 september 2017 16:18]

Reageer
+1 ApexAlpha
@Xm0ur3r20 september 2017 16:24
Hebben er dan eigenlijk ooit wel betaalde bestaan, nee toch?
NetScape vroeger? Dacht ik.
Reageer
+1 Domino
@Xm0ur3r20 september 2017 16:25
Opera is ooit betaald geweest, quote van wiki (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opera_(web_browser)):

Up to this point, Opera was trialware and had to be purchased after the trial period ended. Version 5.0 (released in 2000) saw the end of this requirement.


Zelf niet meegemaakt overigens.
Reageer
0 Xm0ur3r
@Domino20 september 2017 16:27
Oh wouw, wist ik niet. Niet mee gemaakt inderdaad.
Reageer
0 Gemeijer
@Xm0ur3r20 september 2017 16:32
Netscape is eventjes een commercieel product geweest:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Netscape_Navigator

Wel wat vaag..

[Reactie gewijzigd door Gemeijer op 20 september 2017 16:33]

Reageer
0 sourcecode
20 september 2017 16:24
volgens mij had opera vroeger toch een betaalde browser :)

edit dit was de mobile browser :)

https://web.archive.org/w...2232/http://opera.com:80/

[Reactie gewijzigd door sourcecode op 20 september 2017 16:25]

Reageer


