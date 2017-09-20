Versie 1.12 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in versie 1.12 zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

With the new built-in Image Properties feature, many tasks that previously required another application or an extension can be done right in the Vivaldi browser. This is part of the Vivaldi philosophy – adding built-in functionality to boost performance and make browsing smarter.

Right-clicking on the image and selecting Image Properties from the drop-down menu reveals all the information available based on the image meta data, such as:

File name and URL

The model of the camera that took the image

Depth of field and sensitivity of the image sensor (ISO)

Exposure and focal length

Histogram, white balance and color space

Dimensions and size

Time and date when the photo was taken

Software used to process the image

“Photography and design experts will appreciate instant access to the multi-channel histogram and raw data. Bloggers can easily get the dimensions of the image. Photo enthusiasts can use this new feature as a tool to learn more about their hobby,” says Henrik Helmers, designer at Vivaldi.

The Side Panel in Vivaldi with quick access to Bookmarks, Downloads, Notes, History and websites of users’ choice has long been one of the favorite features of the browser. Vivaldi users wanted to see more details in the Downloads Panel, and the new release delivers just that. The Download Panel now shows information about the name of the file, download speed, download URL, destination folder, and date and time. Users can also choose how they want to sort their downloads – by name, type, size, date added and date finished, as well as by address.

Another new feature requested by the Vivaldi users is the ability to control saturation for websites’ theme colors. The request came through Vivaldi’s Twitter field and was implemented the next day. Vivaldi developers added a slider to the Settings, allowing users to adjust the saturation level of accent colors.

Vivaldi works closely with its dedicated community of users and volunteers to build the browser. Users share their feedback, request new features and help test out the product, thus working together with the team of Vivaldi developers.

“We at Vivaldi want to change the way our users live online. Our strong focus on community and respect for unique user needs drive us in our pursuit to give them more,” says Jon von Tetzchner, CEO at Vivaldi Technologies. “While working on some of the bigger features that take a considerable amount of time to develop, we also keep sight of other important functionality our users ask us to implement. That’s what Vivaldi is all about.”