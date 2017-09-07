MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL nadat deze in 2009/2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. Het is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.3.1 uitgebracht in de ontwikkeltak met de volgende aankondiging:

MariaDB 10.3.1 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.3 is the current development series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.2 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.3.1 is an Alpha release.



Notable changes of this release include:



Syntax / general features Update InnoDB to 5.7.19

ALTER SEQUENCE

SETVAL()

SHOW CREATE SEQUENCE

CHR() function (MDEV-12685)

The DELETE statement can now delete from the table that is used in a subquery in the WHERE clause (MDEV-12137)

Stored routine parameters can now use ROW TYPE OF (MDEV-13581)

The server now supports the PROXY protocol - see also the new proxy_protocol_networks system variable (MDEV-11159)

Reset old history of records and redo log format changes (MDEV-12288, MDEV-13536, Revision #bae0844f657) Optimizer New optimizer switch setting, split_grouping_derived=on Logging Disable logging of certain statements to the general log or the slow query log with the log_disabled_statements and log_slow_disabled_statements system variables.

A new option to log_slow_filter, filsort_priority_queue. Global-transaction ID New system variable gtid_pos_auto_engines for improving performance if a server is using multiple different storage engines in different transactions (MDEV-12179) Other variables New status variables Rpl_transactions_multi_engine, Transactions_gtid_foreign_engine, Transactions_multi_engine and Com_alter_sequence.

session variables tracking is enabled by default (MDEV-11825)

Remove deprecated variables innodb_file_format, innodb_file_format_check, innodb_file_format_max and innodb_large_prefix. For a complete list of changes made in MariaDB 10.3.1, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.