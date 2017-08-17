versie 2.2.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste files van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes Direct Unpack: Jobs will start unpacking during the download, reduces post-processing time but requires capable hard drive. Only works for jobs that do not need repair. Will be enabled if your incomplete folder-speed > 40MB/s

Reduced memory usage, especially with larger queues

Graphical overview of server-usage on Servers page

Notifications can now be limited to certain Categories

Removed 5 second delay between fetching URLs

Each item in the Queue and File list now has Move to Top/Bottom buttons

Add option to only tag a duplicate job without pausing or removing it

New option "History Retention" to automatically purge jobs from History

Jobs outside server retention are processed faster

Obfuscated filenames are renamed during downloading, if possible

Disk-space is now checked before writing files

Add "Retry All Failed" button to Glitter

Smoother animations in Firefox (disabled previously due to FF high-CPU usage)

Show missing articles in MB instead of number of articles

Better indication of verification process before and after repair

Remove video and audio rating icons from Queue

Show vote buttons instead of video and audio rating buttons in History

If enabled, replace dots in filenames also when there are spaces already

Handling of par2 files made more robust

All par2 files are only downloaded when enabled, not on enableparcleanup

Update GNTP bindings to 1.0.3

maxartopt and replace_illegal moved from Switches to Specials

Removed Specials par2multicore and allowstreaming

Windows: Full unicode support when calling repair and unpack

Windows: Move enable_multipar to Specials

Windows: MultiPar verification of a job is skipped after blocks are fetched

Windows & macOS: removed par2cmdline in favor of par2tbb/MultiPar

Windows & macOS: Updated WinRAR to 5.5.0 Bugfixes Shutdown/suspend did not work on some Linux systems

Standby/Hibernate was not working on Windows

Deleting a job could result in write errors

Display warning if "Extra par2 parameters" turn out to be wrong

RSS URLs with commas in the URL were broken

Fixed some "Saving failed" errors

Fixed crashing URLGrabber

Jobs with renamed files are now correctly handled when using Retry

Disk-space readings could be updated incorrectly

Correct redirect after enabling HTTPS in the Config

Fix race-condition in Post-processing

History would not always show latest changes

Convert HTML in error messages

In some cases not all RAR-sets were unpacked

Fixed unicode error during Sorting

Faulty pynotify could stop shutdown

Categories with ' in them could result in SQL errors

Special characters like []!* in filenames could break repair

Wizard was always accessible, even with username and password set

Correct value in "Speed" Extra History Column

Not all texts were shown in the selected Language

Various CSS fixes in Glitter and the Config

Catch "error 0" when using HTTPS on some Linux platforms

Warning is shown when many files with duplicate filenames are discarded

Improve zeroconf/bonjour by sending HTTPS setting and auto-discover of IP

Windows: Fix error in MultiPar-code when first par2-file was damaged

macOS: Catch "Protocol wrong type for socket" errors Translations Added Hebrew translation by ION IL, many other languages updated. Depreciation notices Option to limit Servers to specific Categories is now scheduled to be removed in the next release.