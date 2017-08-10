Versie 1.11 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in versie 1.11 zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Vivaldi 1.11 – Focus on accessibility

We at Vivaldi strive to make the Internet accessible for all by building a browser that adapts to the user. Today, we bring you the latest version of the Vivaldi browser with improved accessibility features – advanced Reader Mode, an ability to easily turn off GIF animations and more control over Mouse Gestures. We have also rolled out a new application icon to freshen up the browser’s look.



Advanced Reader Mode

Vivaldi’s Reader Mode lets you have a clutter-free reading environment, undisturbed by unwanted advertisements, videos and other distractions. You can now adjust the settings right at the top of the page you’re currently viewing in the Reader Mode. Without having to navigate away from the page, you can choose the font type and size of the text, set the column width and line height, as well as select either dark or light background.

You can also let your Custom Theme do the coloring by applying it to the Reader Mode. Custom Themes in Vivaldi have programmatic support to enforce minimal contrast, which makes the browser more comfortable for people with visual impairments.



Easy way to turn off animated GIFs

We have added a convenient option for people who react to flashing images and want to avoid them. If you’re one of them, you can now easily deactivate animated GIFs right from the Status Bar. Click on the Toggle Images icon and you’ll see three options for loading animations to choose from – always, once or never.



Adjustable Mouse Gesture sensitivity

Editable Mouse Gestures in Vivaldi let you execute a command with a simple movement of the mouse – which you can create at your convenience. Now, you get even more control over this feature with the ability to set the minimum stroke length for the gesture to be registered. The default minimum stroke length is set to 5 pixels and can be increased to up to 100 pixels, all controlled with a slider in the Settings.



More options for the Speed Dial thumbnails

In our previous release, we’ve given you the option to use custom thumbnails for your Speed Dials. Many of you loved this, but rightly complained that it was very easy to accidentally clear your carefully crafted thumbnail by clicking on the reload button. There’s also that little “X” there that’s quite annoying to click by mistake and end up deleting a Speed Dial altogether. To avoid all this, we’ve now added an option to hide these actions when hovering over thumbnails in Speed Dial. Go to Settings > Start Page > Speed Dial to activate this option.



Meet the new V

Last but not least, we’ve updated our application icon. Our goal was to modernize the icon to reflect Vivaldi’s quirky side. We had, of course, to make sure that the original “V” that you know and love was still at the heart of the new design. As a result, we are proud to bring you our fresh new icon with a rounder shape and a cleaner contemporary look. By the way, the image right below is an animated GIF, so feel free to take the new option for controlling these for a spin. The new Vivaldi icon signals our first step in the direction of a much larger visual overhaul, so make sure you watch this space.