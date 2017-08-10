Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: AnyDesk 3.5

Door , 2 reacties, bron: AnyDesk

AnyDesk logo (75 pix)Versie 3.5 van AnyDesk is uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik, voor commercieel gebruik wordt of een eenmalige vergoeding gevraagd, of een lager bedrag per jaar. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. In de nieuwe uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features
  • The remote restart feature now even works when AnyDesk is not installed. Please note: You will need to request elevation from the remote user before using the restart feature in this case.
  • Custom AnyDesk: Text and title of ID and Connect Group (Main Window) can now be customized.
  • Custom AnyDesk: Before frontend startup a disclaimer can be shown now, which can be customized in logo, title, text, background color and the text on the accept and cancel buttons. It is shown only, if AnyDesk is not installed and the text contains non-whitespaces. All other settings are optional.
  • Custom AnyDesk: Added support for environment variables in paths.
Fixed Bugs
  • In the D3D fullscreen menu the keyboard mode has always been set to 'translate'.
  • The invitation link in the main window has not been shown anymore after switching to advanced view and back.
  • Fixed crash on opening the chat log in the backend after session close.
  • Fixed crash when the session info panel was closed before the remote data was displayed.
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed custom logo layout in the main window's advanced view.
  • Fixed the connection panel's password edit showing clear text when disabled.

Versienummer 3.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/remote-desktop
Bestandsgrootte 1,72MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Lees meer

AnyDesk geen prijs bekend
Overige software

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0 lagefrequentie
10 augustus 2017 18:20
Op de site staat alleen versie 3.41 beschikbaar.
Wel echt een handig programma. Teamviewer 2 zeg maar.

https://anydesk.com/platforms
Reageer
0 stresstak
@lagefrequentie10 augustus 2017 18:43
Dat is een klein foutje op die site.
De info die je krijgt als je op het linkje met het foutieve versienummer duwt is juist en de download is 3.5.0.

Prima programma.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Google Pixel XL 2 LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*