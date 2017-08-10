Versie 3.5 van AnyDesk is uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik, voor commercieel gebruik wordt of een eenmalige vergoeding gevraagd, of een lager bedrag per jaar. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. In de nieuwe uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features The remote restart feature now even works when AnyDesk is not installed. Please note: You will need to request elevation from the remote user before using the restart feature in this case.

Custom AnyDesk: Text and title of ID and Connect Group (Main Window) can now be customized.

Custom AnyDesk: Before frontend startup a disclaimer can be shown now, which can be customized in logo, title, text, background color and the text on the accept and cancel buttons. It is shown only, if AnyDesk is not installed and the text contains non-whitespaces. All other settings are optional.

Custom AnyDesk: Added support for environment variables in paths. Fixed Bugs In the D3D fullscreen menu the keyboard mode has always been set to 'translate'.

The invitation link in the main window has not been shown anymore after switching to advanced view and back.

Fixed crash on opening the chat log in the backend after session close.

Fixed crash when the session info panel was closed before the remote data was displayed. Fixed Bugs Fixed custom logo layout in the main window's advanced view.

Fixed the connection panel's password edit showing clear text when disabled.