Na een lange reeks van bèta's is nu de stabiele uitgave van f.lux versie 4 uitgekomen. Dit programma stemt de kleur van het scherm af op de stand van de zon. Zo is het scherm overdag helderder en wanneer de zon ondergaat wordt de kleur 'warmer'. Dit is niet alleen rustiger voor de ogen, het zou zelfs kunnen helpen bij slaapproblemen. Het programma helpt bij het vinden van jouw locatie op aarde, zodat het precies weet wanneer de zon ondergaat. F.lux is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. Hieronder is een overzicht van de belangrijkste veranderingen te vinden die in versie 4 zijn aangebracht, gevolgd foor de changelog van de laatste paar versies.

What's new: Analyzes your displays to show you how bright they are to your body: adjust your backlight and watch!

Bedtime mode: warmer light before bed gets you ready for sleep, and works with all kinds of schedules

Disable by app (so you don't forget Photoshop)

Backwards alarm clock: reminder not to stay up late

Presets to help adjust your settings

Color filters for eyestrain and other uses

A wider range of color settings

New hotkeys to adjust color (alt+shift+PgUp and alt+shift+PgDn) Changes: Reduced impact on game framerates

Resolution independent interface, for high DPI displays

DisplayLink monitors (connected by USB) work in a lot more cases now Smart Lighting: Hue integration now supports more light types

LAN API with support for telling other devices when f.lux changes Version 4.43 Fixes fullscreen disable bug (sometimes would disable for desktop) Version 4.42

If you want to receive beta builds in the future, please use the About box to opt in Major fixes for Hue lights (White Ambiance)

Added About box with info, links and options

Made a close button for notifiers

Fixed a crash at exit

Fixed a sunset timing problem

Avoided using bad monitor data