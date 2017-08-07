Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: f.lux 4.43

Door , 4 reacties, bron: f.lux

f.lux U logo (75 pix) Na een lange reeks van bèta's is nu de stabiele uitgave van f.lux versie 4 uitgekomen. Dit programma stemt de kleur van het scherm af op de stand van de zon. Zo is het scherm overdag helderder en wanneer de zon ondergaat wordt de kleur 'warmer'. Dit is niet alleen rustiger voor de ogen, het zou zelfs kunnen helpen bij slaapproblemen. Het programma helpt bij het vinden van jouw locatie op aarde, zodat het precies weet wanneer de zon ondergaat. F.lux is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. Hieronder is een overzicht van de belangrijkste veranderingen te vinden die in versie 4 zijn aangebracht, gevolgd foor de changelog van de laatste paar versies.

What's new:
  • Analyzes your displays to show you how bright they are to your body: adjust your backlight and watch!
  • Bedtime mode: warmer light before bed gets you ready for sleep, and works with all kinds of schedules
  • Disable by app (so you don't forget Photoshop)
  • Backwards alarm clock: reminder not to stay up late
  • Presets to help adjust your settings
  • Color filters for eyestrain and other uses
  • A wider range of color settings
  • New hotkeys to adjust color (alt+shift+PgUp and alt+shift+PgDn)
Changes:
  • Reduced impact on game framerates
  • Resolution independent interface, for high DPI displays
  • DisplayLink monitors (connected by USB) work in a lot more cases now
Smart Lighting:
  • Hue integration now supports more light types
  • LAN API with support for telling other devices when f.lux changes
Version 4.43
  • Fixes fullscreen disable bug (sometimes would disable for desktop)
Version 4.42
If you want to receive beta builds in the future, please use the About box to opt in
  • Major fixes for Hue lights (White Ambiance)
  • Added About box with info, links and options
  • Made a close button for notifiers
  • Fixed a crash at exit
  • Fixed a sunset timing problem
  • Avoided using bad monitor data

Versienummer 4.43
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website f.lux
Download https://justgetflux.com/dlwin.html
Bestandsgrootte 742,00KB
Licentietype Freeware
Reacties (4)

Reactiefilter:-1404+12+21+30Ongemodereerd2
+2 xFeverr
7 augustus 2017 21:41
Sinds Windows 10 dit ingebouwd heeft gebruik ik zelf f.lux niet meer. Vooral het probleempje met de aanwijzer die er ontzettend raar en fel uitziet is storend en dat probleem heb je niet in de ingebouwde versie. Ook had ik altijd het probleem dat alles ging laggen zodra hij ging switchen van dag naar nachtweergave. Dat gevoel heb ik nu niet meer.

echter, als je niet Windows 10 versie 1703 (Creators update) gebruikt, is dit tooltje een uitkomst en zou ik het zeker gebruiken.
Reageer
0 Flipside
@xFeverr7 augustus 2017 22:22
Zelf gebruik ik SunsetScreen. De problemen die je beschrijft ervaar ik niet. Voor SunsetScreen heb ik ook f.lux geprobeerd, maar vond de ervaring niet optimaal. Dat van dat muispijltje kan ik mij inderdaad nog herinneren.
Reageer
0 Yoshi2889
@xFeverr7 augustus 2017 22:43
De aanwijzer is nog steeds witter dan de rest van het scherm met de ingebouwde versie :) Wel minder omdat het effect van Windows minder is dan dat fan f.lux. Dit kan niet voorkomen worden omdat de muisaanwijzer door de hardware versnelt wordt en dit apart gerendert wordt van de rest van het bureaublad. De enige oplossing lijkt mij om dan de kleurinstellingen voor het hele scherm aan te passen.

Grappig is wanneer je een venster verplaatst of iets anders sleept dat de cursor wel ineens door software gerendert lijkt te worden, en je kan dan ook merken dat de kleur ervan duidelijk verandert.

Zelf ben ik ook iemand die gewoon de ingebouwde functionaliteit gebruikt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Yoshi2889 op 7 augustus 2017 22:44]

Reageer
+1 bert170881
7 augustus 2017 21:30
Dit is echt een fantastisch programmaatje voor je beeldscherm. Als je fulltime bureauwerk doet, is f.lux een absolute meerwaarde. Ik zweer het je, na 5 minuten gebruik, wil je nooit meer terug naar dat 'plots' onnatuurlijk blauw overkomt...
Reageer


