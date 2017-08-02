GitLab kun je vergelijken met het bekendere GitHub, maar bevat een aantal subtiele verschillen. Het is een omgeving voor het beheren van Git-repositories on-premises. Het wordt uitgegeven onder de MIT Expat-licentie en ontwikkeld in Ruby on Rails. Het is beschikbaar in twee versies, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Community Edition en een betaalde Enterprise Edition met meer functies die op grote bedrijven zijn gericht. De twee smaken worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Het ontwikkelteam heeft GitLab 9.4.3 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 9.4.3 CE/EE: Fix LDAP authentication to Git repository or container registry

CE/EE: Fix Prometheus client PID reuse bug

CE/EE: Ensure filesystem metrics test files are deleted

CE/EE: Improve deploy environment chatops slash command

CE/EE: Fix asynchronous JavaScript paths when GitLab is installed under a relative URL

CE/EE: Properly affix navigation bar in job view in Microsoft Edge

CE/EE: Fix new navigation breadcrumb title on help pages

CE/EE: Fix badge positioning in new navigation for Firefox

CE/EE: Fix :focus styles for selected filter dropdown items

CE/EE: Fix height of issue boards with new navigation

CE/EE: Make issuable search bar full height

EE: Present Related Issues widget for logged-out users when available

EE: Fix 500 error in view when remote mirror last_update_at is nil

Omnibus: Update Mattermost to 4.0.2, fixing GitLab SSO for non en locales Version 9.4.2 CE/EE: Fix job merge request link to a forked source project.

CE/EE: Improve redirect route query performance.

CE/EE: Allow admin to read_users_list even if it's restricted.

CE/EE: Fix 500 error caused by pending delete projects in admin dashboard.

CE/EE: Add instrumentation to MarkupHelper#link_to_gfm.

CE/EE: Pending delete projects should not show in deploy keys.

CE/EE: Fix sizing of custom header logo in new navigation.

CE/EE: Fix crash on /help/ui.

CE/EE: Fix creating merge request diffs when diff contains bytes that are invalid in UTF-8.

CE/EE: Fix vertical alignment of New Project button.

CE/EE: Add LDAP SSL certificate verification option.

CE/EE: Fix vertical alignment in Firefox and Safari for pipeline mini graph.

EE: Add lower bound to pull mirror scheduling feature.

EE: Add warning and option toggle when rebuilding authorized_keys.

EE: Fix CSS for mini graph with downstream pipeline.

EE: Rename board to boards in new project sidebar.

EE: Fix Rebasing not working with Merge Requests.

EE: Fix issue boards focus mode when new navigation is turned on.

Omnibus: Update LDAP SSL config: Rename method to encryption. Add ca_cert, ssl_version and verify_certificates Version 9.4.1 CE/EE: Fix pipeline_schedules pages throwing error 500 (when ref is empty).

CE/EE: Fix editing project with container images present.

CE/EE: Fix some invalid entries in PO files.

CE/EE: Fix cross site request protection when logging in as a regular user when LDAP is enabled.

CE/EE: Fix bug causing metrics files to be truncated.

CE/EE: Fix anonymous access to public projects in groups with pending invites.

CE/EE: Fix issue boards sidebar close icon size.

CE/EE: Fix duplicate new milestone buttons when new navigation is turned on.

CE/EE: Fix margins in the mini graph for pipeline in commits box.

EE: Clean up mirror capacity in project destroy service if project is a scheduled mirror.

EE: Fix unscoping of imposed capacity limit by find_each method on Mirror scheduler.

EE: Remove text underline from suggested approvers.