Netgear heeft ReadyNAS versie 6.7.5 uitgebracht. Deze software draait op de diverse nas-apparaten van Netgear, zoals de met ARM-processors uitgeruste RN102, RN104, RN202, RN204, RN212, RN214 en RN2120, en de met x86_64-processors uitgeruste RN312, RN314, RN316, RN516, RN716x, RN3130, RN3138, RN3220 en RN4220. Informatie over hoe de update uitgevoerd moet worden is op deze pagina te vinden. Deze update moet verschillende problemen verhelpen, de bijbehorende lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
Bug Fixes:
Warnings:
- Fixed an issue where fan control was not working, resulting in fans spinning at their highest speed (RN3130/3138)
- Fixed an issue where fan speed would fluctuate frequently on some models, especially at low speeds.
- Fixed "Management service offline" issue, with an EDA500 unit attached and an orphaned volume record.
- Fixed an issue where rsync local-to-remote backup jobs would only back up the top-level folder.
- Fixed potentially incorrect disk fault LED status. (RR4360)
- Added support for PSU monitoring after hot-adding a new PSU.
- Fixed an issue where backwards clock adjustments would pause stat updates used by performance graphs.
- Send email notifications when volume maintenance tasks are started.
- Fixed an issue where apps could not be installed after factory defaulting with a >16TB volume. (RN104/204/214)
- Reduced the time it takes for defrag operations, by shrinking the target extent size.
- Fixed an issue where PHP support would not be enabled after installing apps requiring PHP. (RN102/104/202/204/212/214/2120)
- Fixed a GUI issue where the Snapshots button would not work in the presence of a volume with no shares.
- Devices updated with 6.7.1 firmware should not be downgraded to earlier firmware versions.
- ReadyNAS 102, 104, and 2120 must not be updated directly to 6.7.x from 6.3.x or older firmware. They must first be updated to either 6.2.5 or 6.3.5 then to 6.5.2 and then onto 6.7.x.
- ReadyNAS 202, 204, 212 and 212 must not be updated directly to 6.7.x from 6.3.x. They must first be updated to 6.3.5 then 6.5.2 and then onto 6.7.x.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
ReadyNAS 6.7.5 voor RN102 / RN104 / RN202 / RN204 / RN212 / RN214 / RN2120
ReadyNAS 6.7.5 voor RN312 / RN314 / RN316 / RN422 / RN424 / RN426 / RN516 / RN524X / RN526X / RN528X / RN626X / RN628X / RN716X / RR2304 / RN3130 / RN3138 / RN3220 / RN4220 / RR3312 / RR4312X / RR4312S / RR4360X / RR4360S