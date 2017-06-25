Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MKVToolNix 13.0.0

Door , 1 reactie, submitter: prOnorama2, bron: Moritz Bunkus

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Versie 13.0.0 van MKVToolNix is uitgekomen. Met deze verzameling opensourceprogramma's kunnen Matroska-bestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge: MPEG TS reader: information about multiple programs will be output as container properties during verbose/JSON identification. See #1990 for the use case.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplex tool: added a column "program" to the tracks list. Certain container types such as MPEG transport streams can contain multiple programs. The new column will contain the service name (think TV station names such as "arte HD") for such streams. Implements the GUI part of #1990.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplex tool: the dialog asking the user what to do with dropped files (add to current settings, add to new settings etc.) now remembers the previous decision and defaults to it the next time it’s shown. Implements #1997.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: tabs can now be closed by pressing the middle mouse button. Implements #1998.
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: MP4 reader: MPEG-1/2 video read from MP4 files was written with an invalid codec ID (e.g. V_MPEG7) in certain cases. Fixes #1995.
  • mkvmerge: MPEG PS reader: made the file type detection less strict so that garbage at the start of the file doesn’t prevent detection. Fixes #2008.
  • mkvmerge: MPEG PS reader: (E-)AC-3 tracks were not detected if the very first packet for that track didn’t contain a full (E-)AC-3 frame. Fixes #2016.
  • mkvmerge: MPEG TS reader: fixed mkvmerge not detecting all tracks in MPEG transport streams containing multiple programs. Fixes one part of #1990.
  • mkvmerge: MPEG TS reader: fixed track content being broken for some tracks read from MPEG transport streams containing multiple programs. Fixes another part of #1990.
  • mkvmerge: JSON identification: the stream_id and sub_stream_id track properties were output as hexadecimal strings instead of unsigned integers. As the ts_pid track property was only used for MPEG transport streams, its value is now output as stream_id instead, and the ts_pid property has been removed. The JSON schema version has been bumped to 8 due to this change.
  • mkvmerge: fixed a crash when appending video tracks where one track has a CodecPrivate member and the other one doesn’t.
  • mkvmerge: track statistics tags: the NUMBER_OF_BYTES tag is supposed to contain the number of bytes in a track before any of the content encoding schemes such as lossless compression is applied; however, mkvmerge was wrongfully using the number of bytes after the schemes had been applied. Fixes #2022.
  • mkvmerge: CLPI & MPLS parsers: MPLS and CLPI files with version number 0300 as used on Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs are now accepted as well. Fixes #2010.
  • mkvpropedit: fixed a crash when the selector used for --tags is invalid.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: fixed computation of value of total progress bar for multiple jobs running. Fixes #2005.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer, adding new attachments: when the GUI checks if there’s an attachment with the same name it will now disregard disabled attached files. Fixes #2001.
  • Debian/Ubuntu packaging: during a dpkg-buildpackage run the test suite was failing when a non-English locale was active and MKVToolNix packages had already been installed. Fixes #2011.

Versienummer 13.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Bestandsgrootte 16,15MB
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (1)

Reactiefilter:-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
0 Tadsz
25 juni 2017 21:54
Ligt het nu aan mij of gaan de major releases opeens heel hard bij MKVToolnix?

We zijn binnen 5 maanden van 9.8.0 naar 13.0.0 gegaan. Versie 12.0.0 is ook pas een maand oud, terwijl eerder de releases rustig een half jaar op 5.x of 6.x bleven hangen.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

