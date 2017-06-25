Nintendo heeft kort geleden nieuwe firmware beschikbaar gesteld voor de Switch, de video game console die zowel in de hand als via een docking station aangesloten op een scherm kan worden gebruikt. De firmware zal in de meeste gevallen automatisch worden opgehaald, maar kan eventueel ook via het menu System Settings handmatig worden gestart. De lijst met verbeteringen die in versie 3.0.0 zijn aangebracht kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Added the following system functionality Register a channel to receive News for specific games To register, head to News > Find Channels

Add friends from your Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Friend Lists To add friends, head to your My Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Friend Suggestions

Receive notifications when your Friends go online To turn this ON/OFF, head to System Settings > Notifications > Friend Notifications

Find paired controllers within communication range by activating the vibration feature To search, head to Controllers > Find Controllers

Change the user icon order on the Home Menu To change order, head to System Settings > Users > Change Order

Select from 6 new Splatoon 2 characters for user icon To edit your user icon, head to your My Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Profile

Change the system volume from the Quick Settings To access Quick Settings, hold down the HOME Button

The maximum volume when using headphones or speakers connected to the audio jack has been raised and can be lowered if desired. To lower the max headphone volume, head to System Settings > System > Lower Max Headphone Volume

* This settings will be ON when Parental Controls are enabled

Change display colors to Invert Colors or Grayscale To use this feature, head to System Settings > System > Change Display Colors

Use the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller via wired communication by connecting the USB charging cable To enable, head to System Settings > Controllers and Sensors > Pro Controller Wired Communication

* The NFC touchpoint on the Pro Controller will be disabled while the controller is using wired communication.

Update connected controllers To update, head to System Settings > Controllers and Sensors > Update Controllers

Added a feature that suggests deletion of software data if there is insufficient space when downloading other software To use this feature, head to System Settings > Data Management > Quick Archive

* User save data is not deleted

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience, including: Resolved an issue that caused game software updates to fail and prevented the software from starting

Improvements to prevent unintended HDMI input change with certain TVs while the console is docked in Sleep Mode