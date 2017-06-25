Nintendo heeft kort geleden nieuwe firmware beschikbaar gesteld voor de Switch, de video game console die zowel in de hand als via een docking station aangesloten op een scherm kan worden gebruikt. De firmware zal in de meeste gevallen automatisch worden opgehaald, maar kan eventueel ook via het menu System Settings handmatig worden gestart. De lijst met verbeteringen die in versie 3.0.0 zijn aangebracht kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Added the following system functionality
General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience, including:
- Register a channel to receive News for specific games
- To register, head to News > Find Channels
- Add friends from your Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Friend Lists
- To add friends, head to your My Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Friend Suggestions
- Receive notifications when your Friends go online
- To turn this ON/OFF, head to System Settings > Notifications > Friend Notifications
- Find paired controllers within communication range by activating the vibration feature
- To search, head to Controllers > Find Controllers
- Change the user icon order on the Home Menu
- To change order, head to System Settings > Users > Change Order
- Select from 6 new Splatoon 2 characters for user icon
- To edit your user icon, head to your My Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Profile
- Change the system volume from the Quick Settings
- To access Quick Settings, hold down the HOME Button
- The maximum volume when using headphones or speakers connected to the audio jack has been raised and can be lowered if desired.
- To lower the max headphone volume, head to System Settings > System > Lower Max Headphone Volume
* This settings will be ON when Parental Controls are enabled
- Change display colors to Invert Colors or Grayscale
- To use this feature, head to System Settings > System > Change Display Colors
- Use the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller via wired communication by connecting the USB charging cable
- To enable, head to System Settings > Controllers and Sensors > Pro Controller Wired Communication
* The NFC touchpoint on the Pro Controller will be disabled while the controller is using wired communication.
- Update connected controllers
- To update, head to System Settings > Controllers and Sensors > Update Controllers
- Added a feature that suggests deletion of software data if there is insufficient space when downloading other software
- To use this feature, head to System Settings > Data Management > Quick Archive
* User save data is not deleted
- Resolved an issue that caused game software updates to fail and prevented the software from starting
- Improvements to prevent unintended HDMI input change with certain TVs while the console is docked in Sleep Mode