Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: Nintendo Switch 3.0.0

Door , 4 reacties, submitter: CH40S, bron: Nintendo Linkedin Google+

Nintendo Switch logo (75 pix)Nintendo heeft kort geleden nieuwe firmware beschikbaar gesteld voor de Switch, de video game console die zowel in de hand als via een docking station aangesloten op een scherm kan worden gebruikt. De firmware zal in de meeste gevallen automatisch worden opgehaald, maar kan eventueel ook via het menu System Settings handmatig worden gestart. De lijst met verbeteringen die in versie 3.0.0 zijn aangebracht kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Added the following system functionality
  • Register a channel to receive News for specific games
  • Add friends from your Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Friend Lists
    • To add friends, head to your My Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Friend Suggestions
  • Receive notifications when your Friends go online
    • To turn this ON/OFF, head to System Settings > Notifications > Friend Notifications
  • Find paired controllers within communication range by activating the vibration feature
  • Change the user icon order on the Home Menu
    • To change order, head to System Settings > Users > Change Order
  • Select from 6 new Splatoon 2 characters for user icon
    • To edit your user icon, head to your My Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Profile
  • Change the system volume from the Quick Settings
  • The maximum volume when using headphones or speakers connected to the audio jack has been raised and can be lowered if desired.
    • To lower the max headphone volume, head to System Settings > System > Lower Max Headphone Volume
      * This settings will be ON when Parental Controls are enabled
  • Change display colors to Invert Colors or Grayscale
    • To use this feature, head to System Settings > System > Change Display Colors
  • Use the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller via wired communication by connecting the USB charging cable
    • To enable, head to System Settings > Controllers and Sensors > Pro Controller Wired Communication
      * The NFC touchpoint on the Pro Controller will be disabled while the controller is using wired communication.
  • Update connected controllers
  • Added a feature that suggests deletion of software data if there is insufficient space when downloading other software
    • To use this feature, head to System Settings > Data Management > Quick Archive
      * User save data is not deleted
General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience, including:
  • Resolved an issue that caused game software updates to fail and prevented the software from starting
  • Improvements to prevent unintended HDMI input change with certain TVs while the console is docked in Sleep Mode

Versienummer 3.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Website Nintendo
Download http://en-americas-support.nintendo.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/22525/~/nintendo-switch-system-updates-and-change-history
Licentietype Freeware
Vorige download

Update-historie

Lees meer

Nintendo Switch vanaf € 329,-

Vergelijk prijzen

Consoles Nintendo
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (4)

Reactiefilter:-1403+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
0 Jboy1991
25 juni 2017 15:55
Jeetje hier komen jullie op tijd mee update is al op 20 juni uitgekomen
Reageer
+1 Cave_Boy
@Jboy199125 juni 2017 15:59
Er zijn talloze programma's die geupdate worden. De "paar" mensen die op Tweakers werken kunnen die niet allemaal af. Je kunt ze helpen door zelf dit nieuws te submitten. :)
Reageer
0 Trixh
@Jboy199125 juni 2017 15:59
Ik wou net een post hierover maken. Als je dit op 20 of 21 juni post dan prima maar nu heb je gewoon de boot gemist.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Trixh op 25 juni 2017 16:00]

Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*