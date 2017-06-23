OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource-vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private networks aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden door middel van een encrypted tunnel via internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie afgehandeld kan worden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en een installatiehandleiding is op deze pagina te raadplegen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.4.3 uitgebracht, met de volgende veranderingen:

OpenVPN 2.4.3



OpenVPN v2.4.2 was analyzed closely using a fuzzer by Guido Vranken. In the process several vulnerabilities were found, some of which are remotely exploitable in certain circumstances. We recommend you to upgrade to OpenVPN 2.4.3 or 2.3.17 as soon as possible. More details are available in our official security announcement.



Compared to OpenVPN 2.3 this is a major update with a large number of new features, improvements and fixes. Some of the major features are AEAD (GCM) cipher and Elliptic Curve DH key exchange support, improved IPv4/IPv6 dual stack support and more seamless connection migration when client's IP address changes (Peer-ID). Also, the new --tls-crypt feature can be used to increase users' connection privacy.



Compared to OpenVPN 2.4.2 there are several bugfixes and one major feature: support for building with OpenSSL 1.1.



A summary of the changes is available in Changes.rst, and a full list of changes is available here.



Changes in 2.4.3 Ignore auth-nocache for auth-user-pass if auth-token is pushed

crypto: Enable SHA256 fingerprint checking in --verify-hash

copyright: Update GPLv2 license texts

auth-token with auth-nocache fix broke --disable-crypto builds

OpenSSL: don't use direct access to the internal of X509

OpenSSL: don't use direct access to the internal of EVP_PKEY

OpenSSL: don't use direct access to the internal of RSA

OpenSSL: don't use direct access to the internal of DSA

OpenSSL: force meth->name as non-const when we free() it

OpenSSL: don't use direct access to the internal of EVP_MD_CTX

OpenSSL: don't use direct access to the internal of EVP_CIPHER_CTX

OpenSSL: don't use direct access to the internal of HMAC_CTX

Fix NCP behaviour on TLS reconnect.

Remove erroneous limitation on max number of args for --plugin

Fix edge case with clients failing to set up cipher on empty PUSH_REPLY.

Fix potential 1-byte overread in TCP option parsing.

Fix remotely-triggerable ASSERT() on malformed IPv6 packet.

Preparing for release v2.4.3 (ChangeLog, version.m4, Changes.rst)

refactor my_strupr

Fix 2 memory leaks in proxy authentication routine

Fix memory leak in add_option() for option 'connection'

Ensure option array p[] is always NULL-terminated

Fix a null-pointer dereference in establish_http_proxy_passthru()

Prevent two kinds of stack buffer OOB reads and a crash for invalid input data

Fix an unaligned access on OpenBSD/sparc64

Missing include for socket-flags TCP_NODELAY on OpenBSD

Make openvpn-plugin.h self-contained again.

Pass correct buffer size to GetModuleFileNameW()

Log the negotiated (NCP) cipher

Avoid a 1 byte overcopy in x509_get_subject (ssl_verify_openssl.c)

Skip tls-crypt unit tests if required crypto mode not supported

openssl: fix overflow check for long --tls-cipher option

Add a DSA test key/cert pair to sample-keys

Fix mbedtls fingerprint calculation

mbedtls: fix --x509-track post-authentication remote DoS (CVE-2017-7522)

mbedtls: require C-string compatible types for --x509-username-field

Fix remote-triggerable memory leaks (CVE-2017-7521)

Restrict --x509-alt-username extension types

Fix potential double-free in --x509-alt-username (CVE-2017-7521)

Fix gateway detection with OpenBSD routing domains