Het team achter CockroachDB heeft versie 1.0.2 uitgebracht. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en biedt, door de verspreide opzet, verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. De releasenotes van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What's New in v1.0.2



GENERAL CHANGES CockroachDB now uses Go 1.8.3 (fixing a security issue when elliptic curve certificates are used, as well as a panic). #16330 SQL LANGUAGE CHANGES The BEGIN statement now accepts the READ WRITE modifier for compatibility with the Go lib/pq driver. #16348 COMMAND-LINE INTERFACE CHANGES More node configuration details get logged on node initialization. #16209 BUG FIXES Fixed several bugs with the OFFSET clause, including incorrect results and a panic when it is used without a LIMIT. #16315

Fixed the behavior of LIMIT in index joins. #16340

Fixed the behavior of DISTINCT with omitted columns. #16318

Fixed decoding of very large DECIMAL values. #16284

ALTER TABLE...ADD FOREIGN KEY no longer attempts to create an index on the source table. #16333

INT2VECTOR is now zero-indexed. #16326

Timestamp parsing is now consistent between prepared and non-prepared statements. #16327

If a prepared statement is invalidated by a schema change, it now returns an error instead of an incorrect result. #16335

The replica allocator will no longer remove replicas from a down node if there are no live nodes to receive them. #16218

ConditionalPut failures during initial migrations are now handled gracefully. #16244

EXPLAIN (TRACE) and the sql.trace.txn.enable_threshold cluster setting now work even when the trace.debug.enable cluster setting is false (the default). #16217

Improved the ability of a cluster to restart with some nodes missing. #16353

Backup URLs are now sanitized before being written to the system jobs table. #16386

cockroach zone set with an incomplete config for the special system ranges now merges the given config with the default instead of using zeros. #16212 PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS Improved performance of MVCC garbage collection. #16219 #16231

Adjusted timeouts for snapshot throttling. #16328 DOC UPDATES Added basic hardware recommendations for a CockroachDB cluster. #1527

Completed the ADD COLUMN documentation. #1483

Improved the RENAME TABLE documentation. #1532

Improved the DROP DATABASE documentation. #1540

Added examples for creating a replication zone for system ranges and tweaking the replication of system ranges. #1441