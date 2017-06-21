Het team achter CockroachDB heeft versie 1.0.2 uitgebracht. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en biedt, door de verspreide opzet, verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. De releasenotes van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
What's New in v1.0.2
GENERAL CHANGES
SQL LANGUAGE CHANGES
- CockroachDB now uses Go 1.8.3 (fixing a security issue when elliptic curve certificates are used, as well as a panic). #16330
COMMAND-LINE INTERFACE CHANGES
- The BEGIN statement now accepts the READ WRITE modifier for compatibility with the Go lib/pq driver. #16348
BUG FIXES
- More node configuration details get logged on node initialization. #16209
PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS
- Fixed several bugs with the OFFSET clause, including incorrect results and a panic when it is used without a LIMIT. #16315
- Fixed the behavior of LIMIT in index joins. #16340
- Fixed the behavior of DISTINCT with omitted columns. #16318
- Fixed decoding of very large DECIMAL values. #16284
- ALTER TABLE...ADD FOREIGN KEY no longer attempts to create an index on the source table. #16333
- INT2VECTOR is now zero-indexed. #16326
- Timestamp parsing is now consistent between prepared and non-prepared statements. #16327
- If a prepared statement is invalidated by a schema change, it now returns an error instead of an incorrect result. #16335
- The replica allocator will no longer remove replicas from a down node if there are no live nodes to receive them. #16218
- ConditionalPut failures during initial migrations are now handled gracefully. #16244
- EXPLAIN (TRACE) and the sql.trace.txn.enable_threshold cluster setting now work even when the trace.debug.enable cluster setting is false (the default). #16217
- Improved the ability of a cluster to restart with some nodes missing. #16353
- Backup URLs are now sanitized before being written to the system jobs table. #16386
- cockroach zone set with an incomplete config for the special system ranges now merges the given config with the default instead of using zeros. #16212
DOC UPDATES
- Improved performance of MVCC garbage collection. #16219 #16231
- Adjusted timeouts for snapshot throttling. #16328
- Added basic hardware recommendations for a CockroachDB cluster. #1527
- Completed the ADD COLUMN documentation. #1483
- Improved the RENAME TABLE documentation. #1532
- Improved the DROP DATABASE documentation. #1540
- Added examples for creating a replication zone for system ranges and tweaking the replication of system ranges. #1441