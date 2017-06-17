Macrium Reflect 6.3.1821

Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Macrium Reflect is gratis voor privégebruik, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen. Die bieden verschillende extra's, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. De Home-editie kost 63 euro, de Workstation-uitvoering 68 euro en de server-editie gaat voor 225 euro mee naar huis. Sinds versie 6.3.1734 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Macrium Reflect 6.3.1821Bug Fixes
- The image and File and Folder log file could display invalid characters. This has been resolved.
- When exporting to PST file, Sent Items emails' Date Sent fields were not always being populated. This has been resolved.
If the time zone had been changed between backup and restoring, Mailbox Restore would sometimes not correctly restore appointment start and end times when restoring to Exchange 2016. This has been resolved
When restoring to multiple mailboxes at once, the Mailbox Restore progress window will no longer incorrectly report failed restores
The Mailbox Restore wizard will no longer flicker when expanding completely empty mailboxes
Macrium Reflect 6.3.1813Bug Fixes
- A program error could occur when several hundred split image files are deleted during retention rule deletion. This has been resolved.
- Some customers have experienced a program error post cloning. This has been resolved.
- Additional unspecified bug fixes are included in this release.
Macrium Reflect 6.3.1745New
Bug Fixes
- This release improves on the previous release v6 to v7 upgrade experience by allowing v7 upgrade keys to automatically upgrade existing v6 keys.
- Improved handling of the problem caused by AV software. Failed execution of the Macrium Reflect executable will now show the correct Windows failure code in the Task Scheduler status.
- When taking the option to add drivers to a Technicians USB stick from a foreign PC, a program error could occur. This has been resolved.
- The Server Edition Rescue media would incorrectly show 'CMC Agent' as the edition and create a '.log' folder in the image location during an automated system restore. This has been resolved.
- An incorrect error "CCBTBase::MapClusterRunToBitmap" was shown in the command prompt window when running Reflect from a DOS command prompt. This has been resolved.