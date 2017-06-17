Macrium Reflect 6.3.1821

Door Bart van Klaveren, zaterdag 17 juni 2017 11:21, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Paramount Software

Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Macrium Reflect is gratis voor privégebruik, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen. Die bieden verschillende extra's, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. De Home-editie kost 63 euro, de Workstation-uitvoering 68 euro en de server-editie gaat voor 225 euro mee naar huis. Sinds versie 6.3.1734 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: