Door , , 4 reacties
Bron: 1f0.de

LAV Filters logo (60 pix) Versie 0.69 van de LAV Filters is uitgekomen. De LAV Filters zijn een verzameling opensource-DirectShow-filters, waarmee de meest gebruikelijke formaten audio en video kunnen worden afgespeeld in een mediaspeler naar keuze. Het maakt deel uit van onder meer de K-Lite Codec Pack en de Combined Community Codec Pack. Er zijn ook mediaspelers, zoals Media Player Classic - Home Cinema en VLC Media Player, die het al standaard aan boord hebben. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

General
  • Official LAV Filters builds require a SSE2 capable CPU
LAV Splitter
  • Fixed: Certain MP4/MOV files didn't play or seek correctly in recent versions of LAV Splitter
  • Fixed: HEVC in MP4 without PTS timestamp is being signaled appropriately
  • Fixed: Closing RTSP streams did not properly call the TEARDOWN function
LAV Video
  • NEW: CUVID support for VP9 8/10-bit and HEVC 10/12-bit decoding
  • NEW: DXVA2 support for VP9 10-bit decoding
  • Changed: Simplified the internal dataflow to reduce overhead and improve performance
  • Changed: Enabled P010 output to EVR on Windows 10 Creators Update
  • Fixed: Y416 output was incorrect (required by madVR 0.91.8 and newer)
  • Fixed: Parsing H.264 MVC SEI NALs could fail in some cases
  • Fixed: CUVID decoding could deinterlace progressive streams under certain circumstances, degrading the quality
LAV Audio
  • Fixed: LATM AAC streams with Program Config Elements (PCE) (common in DVB-T2 broadcast) played with audible distortions
  • Fixed: Very short PCM audio streams didn't play properly

Versienummer 0.70
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website 1f0.de
Download https://github.com/Nevcairiel/LAVFilters/releases
Licentietype GPL
0 Lanithro
16 juni 2017 13:16
Ik kan me niet meer heugen wanneer ik voor het laats een codec heb moeten installeren sinds ik VLC gebruik.
+1 Duskwither
@Lanithro16 juni 2017 13:26
Er zijn ook mediaspelers, zoals Media Player Classic - Home Cinema en VLC Media Player, die het al standaard aan boord hebben

Dat staat in het artikel :)
+1 Yuregenu
@Lanithro16 juni 2017 13:27
LAV is ook geen codec, het is een DirectShow filter. Dat betekent dat het aan de hand van metadata ontdekt welk soort codec is gebruikt en gaat dat vervolgens alleen decoderen. Hij kan dus allerlei formaten en zelfs beschadigde en niet-standaard video's afspelen, maar geen video's omzetten. VLC gebruikt intern ook filters, alleen niet die van LAV. MPC-HC (mijn favoriet) gebruikt daarentegen wel LAV.
0 Proesnie
@Lanithro16 juni 2017 13:41
De laatste versie van vlc speelt geen camstudio lossless codec meer af.
Als je op "C" drukt gaat het bijsnijden ook niet meer zo lekker.
De laatste versie is misschien een beetje overhaast uitgebracht omdat er kwaadaardige ondertitels gebruikt konden worden
