Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 16 juni 2017 13:05

Bron: 1f0.de

Versie 0.69 van de LAV Filters is uitgekomen. De LAV Filters zijn een verzameling opensource-DirectShow-filters, waarmee de meest gebruikelijke formaten audio en video kunnen worden afgespeeld in een mediaspeler naar keuze. Het maakt deel uit van onder meer de K-Lite Codec Pack en de Combined Community Codec Pack. Er zijn ook mediaspelers, zoals Media Player Classic - Home Cinema en VLC Media Player, die het al standaard aan boord hebben. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd: