Versie 0.69 van de LAV Filters is uitgekomen. De LAV Filters zijn een verzameling opensource-DirectShow-filters, waarmee de meest gebruikelijke formaten audio en video kunnen worden afgespeeld in een mediaspeler naar keuze. Het maakt deel uit van onder meer de K-Lite Codec Pack en de Combined Community Codec Pack. Er zijn ook mediaspelers, zoals Media Player Classic - Home Cinema en VLC Media Player, die het al standaard aan boord hebben. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
General
LAV Splitter
- Official LAV Filters builds require a SSE2 capable CPU
LAV Video
- Fixed: Certain MP4/MOV files didn't play or seek correctly in recent versions of LAV Splitter
- Fixed: HEVC in MP4 without PTS timestamp is being signaled appropriately
- Fixed: Closing RTSP streams did not properly call the TEARDOWN function
LAV Audio
- NEW: CUVID support for VP9 8/10-bit and HEVC 10/12-bit decoding
- NEW: DXVA2 support for VP9 10-bit decoding
- Changed: Simplified the internal dataflow to reduce overhead and improve performance
- Changed: Enabled P010 output to EVR on Windows 10 Creators Update
- Fixed: Y416 output was incorrect (required by madVR 0.91.8 and newer)
- Fixed: Parsing H.264 MVC SEI NALs could fail in some cases
- Fixed: CUVID decoding could deinterlace progressive streams under certain circumstances, degrading the quality
- Fixed: LATM AAC streams with Program Config Elements (PCE) (common in DVB-T2 broadcast) played with audible distortions
- Fixed: Very short PCM audio streams didn't play properly