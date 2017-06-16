Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 2 reacties
Bron: WinUAE, submitter: spellcoder

WinUAE logo (75 pix) Versie 3.5 van WinUAE is uitgekomen. Deze Windows-port van de UAE Amiga-emulator is in staat om een Commodore Amiga perfect te emuleren. Alle modellen, vanaf de allereerste Amiga 1000 tot en met de Amiga 4000, worden ondersteund. Hou er wel rekening mee dat WinUAE wordt geleverd zonder kickstart, bij wijze van spreken het bios/de firmware van een Amiga, of andere software. Meer informatie kan op het supportforum worden gevonden. WinUAE draait op Windows 2000 en hoger, en de download is nog geen 6MB groot. Voor een kickstart en programma's is Amiga Forever een mogelijke oplossing, met prijzen vanaf 10 euro. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New emulated hardware
  • Comspec SA-1000
  • California Access Malibu
  • DKB RapidFire
  • M-Tec AT-500 Megabody
New features
  • Softfloat FPU emulation mode. Bit perfect FPU emulation (except transcendental functions), including full arithmetic exception support. (Co-operation with Previous emulator author)
  • Lightpen emulation absolute coordinate HID (USB light guns) and touch screen device support.
  • American Laser Games second player and Actionware dual light gun adapter emulation.
  • Real harddrive mount lock option. Enables full exclusive access even if drive has Windows mounted FAT partition(s).
  • winlaunch.lib is now built-in feature and is also 64-bit compatible.
  • Show [Paused] in windowed mode title bar when in pause mode.
  • If statefile is loaded with one or more floppy images that can’t be opened: keep fake disk in drive (like previously) and ask for new disk path when missing disk is accessed for the first time.
Custom chipset features emulated
  • AGA FMODE>0 unaligned bitplane and sprite pointer behavior implemented, resulting display corruption is now 100% accurate.
  • BPLCON4 XOR mask special case in HAM6/8 or EHB modes.
  • Loading blitter B-DAT manually when B-shift was nonzero.
  • Lightpen hardware is now cycle-exactly emulated.
  • Sprite special case when DMA mode sprite’s start X-coordinate is less than sprite’s DMA slot position.
  • Audio interrupts are delayed by 2 cycles.
Feature improvements
  • 68020+ T0 trace mode is now fully emulated.
  • 68020 cycle exact mode adjustments.
  • Memory cycle exact mode mode accuracy improved
  • Implemented previously unimplemented bsdsocket.library emulation sendmsg() and recvmsg().
  • Recursive mode ROM scanner now skips directories starting with dot.
  • MMU emulation can be now switched on/off on the fly.
  • Release all currently pressed keys when emulation pauses.
  • Added memory cycle-exact Quickstart step for A1200 and CD32 configurations. Less CPU heavy than full cycle-exact and usually not much more worse (or better). At least not until 68020 CE gets better.
  • Escape old style directory and hardfile paths if it contains “,”.
  • Masoboshi MasterCard fully implemented, including DMA support.
Bug fixes
  • FM801 16-bit audio corruption.
  • A2090 ST-506 emulation.
  • Possible crash when display was very wide with bitplane DMA overrun condition.
  • Fixed crash when sound card audio play started and channel mode was mono and “Include CD and FMV audio” was ticked.
  • Fixed crash when accessing accelerator board SCSI IO region without any added SCSI device(s).
  • Fixed crash if Blizzard accelerator on board memory size was set to zero.
  • JIT was not 512k or 1M Chip RAM compatible.
  • Manual RAM configuration GUI didn’t accept smaller end address than current board size.
  • Manually configured but disabled (size zero) Z2/Z3 banks were added to system.
  • Apollo 1240/1260 memory address space fixed
  • PC bridgeboard NE2000 boot crash fix.
  • Windowed mode mouse does not anymore hit hidden barriers if window is partially outside of desktop or uncaptured if window is on top of task bar.
  • If Custom autoconfig board order was enabled, expansion devices custom config setting(s) was not saved correctly.
  • 68000 address error stacked PC was not correct in some read-modify-write instructions
  • Untrap middle mouse button option was stuck.
  • GUI listview column width calculation used default font size, not selected font.
  • 68030 CE/prefetch mode cache access bug fixed.
  • G-REX and Cirrus Logic graphics board state was reset if RAM or HW Info GUI panels were opened after emulation was started.
WinUAE screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 3.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website WinUAE
Download http://www.winuae.net/download/
Bestandsgrootte 7,13MB
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (2)

+1 Agima!
16 juni 2017 10:15
Geweldig dat er nog mensen zijn die hier tijd in stoppen! Misschien toch binnenkort mijn 2,5Inch IDE drive even in mijn pc'tje schroeven. Het zou mogelijk zijn op te starten vanaf een door Amiga 1200 geformatteerde disk.

Kan ik die prachtige programma's die ik in AMOS heb geschreven weer eens bekijken. :-)
+1 Neko Koneko
@Agima!16 juni 2017 10:38
Is het niet makkelijker daarvoor gewoon een virtuele disk te gebruiken? Recente windows versies kunnen die gewoon als station mounten namelijk. Kan volgens mij vanaf Windows 7: https://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/library/ee872416.aspx
