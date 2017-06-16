Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 16 juni 2017 10:05, 2 reacties • Feedback

Bron: WinUAE, submitter: spellcoder

Versie 3.5 van WinUAE is uitgekomen. Deze Windows-port van de UAE Amiga-emulator is in staat om een Commodore Amiga perfect te emuleren. Alle modellen, vanaf de allereerste Amiga 1000 tot en met de Amiga 4000, worden ondersteund. Hou er wel rekening mee dat WinUAE wordt geleverd zonder kickstart, bij wijze van spreken het bios/de firmware van een Amiga, of andere software. Meer informatie kan op het supportforum worden gevonden. WinUAE draait op Windows 2000 en hoger, en de download is nog geen 6MB groot. Voor een kickstart en programma's is Amiga Forever een mogelijke oplossing, met prijzen vanaf 10 euro. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: