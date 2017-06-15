Versie 5.5.6 van Enpass is uitgekomen. Enpass is een wachtwoordmanager voor Windows, macOS, Linux en diverse mobile platformen. Het programma stelt je in staat om eenvoudig bij websites in te loggen en je wachtwoorden te beheren. Zo kunnen nieuwe wachtwoorden worden gegenereerd, laat het weten of een wachtwoord zwak is, oud is, of vaker wordt gebruikt. Data wordt versleuteld lokaal opgeslagen, maar synchroniseren via diensten als iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive of OneDrive is ook mogelijk. Enpass is gratis te gebruiken op de desktop, alleen voor de mobiele cliënt wordt een eenmalige bijdrage verlangd als er meer dan twintig wachtwoorden worden opgeslagen. Sinds versie 5.5.2 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Version 5.5.6Improvements
Fixes
- Dropbox v2 API - Enpass currently uses version 1 of Dropbox API for syncing with Dropbox account. From 28th of this month, the v1 API would no longer be supported by Dropbox so to keep your sync smooth and intact we've implemented the new v2 API.
- Improved functionality of Importing data from other password managers.
- Security fixes.
- There was an issue of crashing Enpass (not always) while exporting data from Enpass. Fixed now.
Version 5.5.3Fixes
- Lost of focus by Chrome Browser: Chrome browser on Windows was sometimes losing focus while typing (made us afraid of your wrath by irritation when some letters were just lost in thin air), and this was exactly happening when Chrome browser was started after the Enpass App. Now fixed.
- Hiding of title bar of Enpass settings Windows: Fixed an issue where the setting window of Enpass was presented in such a way that the title bar of setting window went out of scope of top limit of screen. This used to happen when the title bar of Enpass was already near the top of screen and then the settings-window's title bar was appearing just above that with no access to window controls.
- Memory cleanup for added security of data.
- Editing of Field's label in Chinese, Korean and Japanese Languages: Fixed an issue where while editing the Field's label, the Field editor was losing focus for Chinese, Korean and Japanese languages and the text was being typed in the focused field of Edit screen.
- Fixed an issue while importing data from Lastpass.
- Other minor improvements and fixes.