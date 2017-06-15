De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 52.2.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Mozilla Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In Thunderbird wordt zelden nog nieuwe functionaliteit toegevoegd. Nieuw in versie 52 is onder meer dat afbeeldingen nu als data-uri's in berichten worden toegevoegd. Verder is er nu een keuzemenu waarmee snel de manier waarop mappen worden weergegeven, kan worden aangepast. Daarnaast is het in Lightning nu mogelijk om evenementen in tabbladen te bewerken. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende problemen verholpen.
Fixed:
Known Issues
- Embedded images not shown in email received from Hotmail/Outlook webmailer
- Detection of non-ASCII font names in font selector
- Attachment not forwarded correctly under certain circumstances
- Multiple requests for master password when GMail OAuth2 is enabled
- Large number of blank pages being printed under certain circumstances when invalid preferences were present
- Messages sent via the Simple MAPI interface are forced to HTML
- Calendar: Invitations can't be printed
- Mailing list (group) not accessible from macOS or Outlook address book
- Clicking on links with references/anchors where target doesn't exist in the message not opening in external browser
- Various security fixes
- Links in news messages including "remove all expired articles" not working
- On Windows, "Send to > Mail recipient" does not work. Workaround: Install the Microsoft Visual Studio 2015 redistributable runtime library or the Universal C Runtime for Windows Server.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2.0 voor Windows (Engels)
Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2.0 voor Linux (Engels)
Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2.0 voor macOS (Engels)
Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2.0 voor Windows (Fries)
Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2.0 voor Linux (Fries)
Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2.0 voor macOS (Fries)