Bron: Mozilla Foundation, submitter: Bux666

Mozilla Thunderbird logo (90 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 52.2.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Mozilla Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In Thunderbird wordt zelden nog nieuwe functionaliteit toegevoegd. Nieuw in versie 52 is onder meer dat afbeeldingen nu als data-uri's in berichten worden toegevoegd. Verder is er nu een keuzemenu waarmee snel de manier waarop mappen worden weergegeven, kan worden aangepast. Daarnaast is het in Lightning nu mogelijk om evenementen in tabbladen te bewerken. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende problemen verholpen.

Fixed:
  • Embedded images not shown in email received from Hotmail/Outlook webmailer
  • Detection of non-ASCII font names in font selector
  • Attachment not forwarded correctly under certain circumstances
  • Multiple requests for master password when GMail OAuth2 is enabled
  • Large number of blank pages being printed under certain circumstances when invalid preferences were present
  • Messages sent via the Simple MAPI interface are forced to HTML
  • Calendar: Invitations can't be printed
  • Mailing list (group) not accessible from macOS or Outlook address book
  • Clicking on links with references/anchors where target doesn't exist in the message not opening in external browser
  • Various security fixes
Known Issues

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Thunderbird screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 52.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/thunderbird/all.html
Licentietype Freeware
