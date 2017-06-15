Door Bart van Klaveren, donderdag 15 juni 2017 07:14, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Mozilla Foundation, submitter: Bux666

De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 52.2.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Mozilla Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In Thunderbird wordt zelden nog nieuwe functionaliteit toegevoegd. Nieuw in versie 52 is onder meer dat afbeeldingen nu als data-uri's in berichten worden toegevoegd. Verder is er nu een keuzemenu waarmee snel de manier waarop mappen worden weergegeven, kan worden aangepast. Daarnaast is het in Lightning nu mogelijk om evenementen in tabbladen te bewerken. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende problemen verholpen.

Fixed: Embedded images not shown in email received from Hotmail/Outlook webmailer

Detection of non-ASCII font names in font selector

Attachment not forwarded correctly under certain circumstances

Multiple requests for master password when GMail OAuth2 is enabled

Large number of blank pages being printed under certain circumstances when invalid preferences were present

Messages sent via the Simple MAPI interface are forced to HTML

Calendar: Invitations can't be printed

Mailing list (group) not accessible from macOS or Outlook address book

Clicking on links with references/anchors where target doesn't exist in the message not opening in external browser

Various security fixes Known Issues Links in news messages including "remove all expired articles" not working

On Windows, "Send to > Mail recipient" does not work. Workaround: Install the Microsoft Visual Studio 2015 redistributable runtime library or the Universal C Runtime for Windows Server.

