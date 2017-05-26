Versie 3.7.5 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, wat van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apple's app store kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een stand-alone executable die handig op een usb-stick meegenomen kan worden. Sinds versie 3.7.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Release 3.7.5
Release 3.7.4
- Support dropped for Microsoft Visual C++ 2013 due to increased use of C++11 features.
- Added a caret line frame as an alternative visual for highlighting the caret line.
- Added "Reverse Selected Lines" feature.
- SciTE adds "Select All Bookmarks" command.
- SciTE adds a save.path.suggestion setting to suggest a file name when saving an unnamed buffer.
- Updated case conversion and character categories to Unicode 9.
- The Baan lexer recognizes numeric literals in a more compliant manner including hexadecimal numbers and exponentials.
- The Bash lexer recognizes strings in lists in more cases. Bug #1944.
- The Fortran lexer recognizes a preprocessor line after a line continuation &. Bug #1935.
- The Fortran folder can fold comments. Bug #1936.
- The PowerShell lexer recognizes escaped quotes in strings. Bug #1929.
- The Python lexer recognizes identifiers more accurately when they include non-ASCII characters.
- The Python folder treats comments at the end of the file as separate from the preceding structure.
- The YAML lexer recognizes comments in more situations and styles a "..." line like a "---" line. Bug #1931.
- Update scroll bar when annotations added, removed, or visibility changed. Feature #1187.
- Canceling modes with the Esc key preserves a rectangular selection. Bug #1940.
- Builds are made with a sorted list of lexers to be more reproducible. Bug #1946.
- On Cocoa, a leak of mouse tracking areas was fixed.
- On Cocoa, the autocompletion is 4 pixels wider to avoid text truncation.
- On Windows, stop drawing a focus rectangle on the autocompletion list and raise the default list length to 9 items.
- SciTE examines at most 1 MB of a file to automatically determine indentation for indent.auto to avoid a lengthy pause when loading very large files.
- SciTE user interface uses lighter colours and fewer 3D elements to match current desktop environments.
- SciTE sets buffer dirty and shows message when file deleted if load.on.activate on.
- SciTE on Windows Find strip Find button works in incremental no-close mode. Bug #1926.
- Requires a C++11 compiler. GCC 4.8 and MSVC 2015 are supported.
- Support dropped for Windows NT 4.
- Accessibility support may be queried with SCI_GETACCESSIBILITY. On GTK+, accessibility may be disabled by calling SCI_SETACCESSIBILITY.
- Lexer added for "indent" language which is styled as plain text but folded by indentation level.
- The Progress ABL lexer handles nested comments where comment starts or ends are adjacent like "/*/*" or "*/*/".
- In the Python lexer, improve f-string support. Add support for multiline expressions in triple quoted f-strings. Handle nested "()", "[]", and "{}" in f-string expressions and terminate expression colouring at ":" or "!". End f-string if ending quote is seen in a "{}" expression. Fix terminating single quoted f-string at EOL. Bug #1918.
- The VHDL folder folds an "entity" on the first line of the file.
- For IMEs, do not clear selected text when there is no composition text to show.
- Fix to crash with fold tags where line inserted at start.
- Fix to stream selection mode when moving caret up or down. Bug #1905.
- Drawing fixes for fold tags include fully drawing lines and not overlapping some drawing and ensuring edges and mark underlines are visible.
- Fix Cocoa failure to display accented character chooser for European languages by partially reverting a change made to prevent a crash with Chinese input by special-casing the Cangjie input source. Bug #1881.
- Fix potential problems with IME on Cocoa when document contains invalid UTF-8.
- Fix crash on Cocoa with OS X 10.9 due to accessibility API not available. Bug #1915.
- Improved speed of accessibility code on GTK+ by using additional memory as a cache. Bug #1910.
- Fix crash in accessibility code on GTK+ < 3.3.6 caused by previous bug fix. Bug #1907.
- Fix to prevent double scrolling on GTK+ with X11. Bug #1901.
- SciTE on GTK+ adds an "accessibility" property to allow disabling accessibility on GTK+ as an optimization.
- SciTE on GTK+ has changed file chooser behaviour for some actions: overwriting an existing file shows a warning; the default session file name "SciTE.session" is shown and a "*.session" filter is applied; appropriate filters are applied when exporting; the current file name is displayed in "Save As" even when that file no longer exists.
- SciTE fixed a bug where, on GTK+, when the output pane had focus, menu commands performed by mouse were sent instead to the edit pane.
- SciTE on Windows 8+ further restricts the paths searched for DLLs to the application and system directories which may prevent some binary planting attacks.
- Fix failure to load Direct2D on Windows when used on old versions of Windows. Bug #1653.