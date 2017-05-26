Er is met versienummer 2.9 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 24.559 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 2.9 (total 38):
- Support for tesselation shaders in Direct3D.
- Binary mode support in WebServices.
- Clipboard changes detected through Xfixes.
- User interface improvements in RegEdit.
- 24698: Explorer++ doesn't show file icons
- 32473: Acoustica Mixcraft 6 crashes when loading project containing video (DirectShow Editing Services missing 'AMTimeline' class, '{78530b75-61f9-11d2-8cad-00a024580902}', 'qedit.dll')
- 33844: Grandia 2 whiteout.
- 34850: Improve commctl32 TaskDialogIndirect stub to show "content" part in task dialog box (more detailed error messages for various apps/games)
- 35529: Uninstaller: application list doesn't fit
- 37405: The entry "My Computer" in regedit is handled like a registry key
- 38980: World of Warships/Planes/Tanks client in torrent download mode crashes spuriously on high bandwidth load (i/o completion ports)
- 39153: Tomb Raider last edition 2013 (Steam version) crashes while starting
- 41091: 1nsane (GOG.com) crashes after launch
- 41184: DX11 Tesselation tutorial doesn't work correctly
- 41837: Way of the Samurai 4 has black blocks in the main menu without native d3dx9
- 41908: WeChat can't display and send emoticons.
- 42080: Listview does not draw correctly in some conditions.
- 42186: Uplay games don't work anymore since latest update
- 42292: The Witcher 3 fails to render correctly after starting a new game
- 42296: avast installer doesnt start (needs LdrEnumerateLoadedModules)
- 42348: League of legends installer: "Invalid command line"
- 42410: Banished (DX11) renders broken geometry (regression)
- 42673: Battle.net no longer runs after Wow Legion update
- 42708: Soul Reaver GOG Cinematics stopped working
- 42783: Terragen 4 needs function KERNEL32.dll.GetActiveProcessorGroupCount
- 42846: GT Challenge (Boxrun) crashes
- 42873: Need for Speed: The Run crashes when reacquiring query context
- 42900: The Testament of Sherlock Holmes rendering issue
- 42922: GMATPrep 2.4.323 fails to install
- 42937: Multiply games stuck with stack overflow when using OffscreenRenderingMode=backbuffer
- 42940: WAtomic: White labels that show name of elements hidden by GL components
- 42966: World/models are upside-down in multiply games when using ORM=backbuffer
- 42985: Rise of the Tomb Raider needs unimplemented function USER32.dll.GetPhysicalCursorPos
- 42993: wine can't be compiled by gcc-2.95.4 (gdiplus/metafile.c)
- 43005: secur32/tests/ntlm.ok crashes in DeleteSecurityContext
- 43012: FFXIV (Realm Reborn) requires patch list primitive type support
- 43019: redefinition of typedef 'QWORD' (wine compilation fails with gcc 4.2.1)
- 43023: Applications using Windows Script Host Shell Object crash due to added IProvideClassInfo support
- 43026: SP+ maker won't run.
- 43039: Rise of the Tomb Raider needs unimplemented function USER32.dll.PhysicalToLogicalPoint
- 43048: regedit crashes exporting any HKEY_* entry
- 43062: Installer from GOG.com displays black rectangles