Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 1 reactie
Bron: CockroachDB, submitter: Freeaqingme

Het team achter CockroachDB heeft versie 1.0 uitgebracht na een reeks van bètauitgaves. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en biedt verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen door de verspreide opzet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. De beknopte release notes van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

GENERAL AVAILABILITY

With this release, CockroachDB graduates from beta to a production-ready cloud-native database designed to power business at any scale from startup to enterprise. Years of development have gone into the capabilities included, from distributed SQL workloads with guaranteed ACID semantics, to multi-active availability with consistent consensus-based replication, to simple and flexible deployment and operations, to enterprise-scale distributed, incremental backup and restore.

Read more about these critical product areas in this blog post, and then get started:
  • Install CockroachDB using the download links above
  • Start a local cluster and explore how CockroachDB automatically replicates and distributes data as you scale
  • Build an app on CockroachDB using a PostgreSQL-compatible driver or ORM
  • Learn how to deploy a production cluster manually or in the cloud
You might also be interested in reviewing previous beta release notes for insight into the broad range of development efforts that made CockroachDB 1.0 possible.

KNOWN LIMITATIONS

For information about limitations we’ve identified in CockroachDB 1.0, with suggested workarounds where applicable, see Known Limitations.
Versienummer 1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website CockroachDB
Download https://www.cockroachlabs.com/docs/install-cockroachdb.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Reacties (1)
Vorige download Volgende download
Overige software
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (1)

-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
0 MarkAppsolem
19 mei 2017 18:21
Erg nieuwsgierig hiernaar. Maar ik kan weinig vinden over benchmark vergelijkingen en/of stabilitieit.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One (Scorpio) Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*