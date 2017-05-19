Het team achter CockroachDB heeft versie 1.0 uitgebracht na een reeks van bètauitgaves. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en biedt verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen door de verspreide opzet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. De beknopte release notes van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
GENERAL AVAILABILITY
With this release, CockroachDB graduates from beta to a production-ready cloud-native database designed to power business at any scale from startup to enterprise. Years of development have gone into the capabilities included, from distributed SQL workloads with guaranteed ACID semantics, to multi-active availability with consistent consensus-based replication, to simple and flexible deployment and operations, to enterprise-scale distributed, incremental backup and restore.
Read more about these critical product areas in this blog post, and then get started:
You might also be interested in reviewing previous beta release notes for insight into the broad range of development efforts that made CockroachDB 1.0 possible.
- Install CockroachDB using the download links above
- Start a local cluster and explore how CockroachDB automatically replicates and distributes data as you scale
- Build an app on CockroachDB using a PostgreSQL-compatible driver or ORM
- Learn how to deploy a production cluster manually or in the cloud
KNOWN LIMITATIONS
For information about limitations we’ve identified in CockroachDB 1.0, with suggested workarounds where applicable, see Known Limitations.