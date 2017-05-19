Door Japke Rosink, vrijdag 19 mei 2017 17:47, 1 reactie • Feedback

Bron: CockroachDB, submitter: Freeaqingme

Het team achter CockroachDB heeft versie 1.0 uitgebracht na een reeks van bètauitgaves. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en biedt verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen door de verspreide opzet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. De beknopte release notes van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit: