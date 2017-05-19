AMD heeft een nieuwe editie van zijn Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7750 en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- en R9-series. Voor wat betreft Windows worden alleen versies 7, 8.1 en 10 ondersteund. Voor oudere kaarten, die nu als legacy of non-gcn worden aangeduid is Catalyst Software Suite versie 15.7.1 de laatste stabiele uitgave. ReLive Edition voegt onder meer videocapturing en streaming voor games toe. Verder is er Chill, waarmee de videokaart efficiënter met energie moet omgaan en WattMan, waarmee de kaart kan worden overgeklokt. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer extra verbeteringen voor het spel Prey en moet verder enkele problemen verhelpen.
Fixed Issues
- Prey
- Up to 4.5% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.5.1(1)
Known Issues
- NieR: Automata may experience a random hang or application crash after short periods of gameplay.
- Forza Horizon 3 may experience very long map/launch load times.
- The primary display adapter may sometimes appear disabled in Radeon Settings while driving a display from the linked adapter in Multi GPU system configurations.
- Radeon RX 550 series graphics products may experience a system hang when entering sleep or hibernate modes.
Known Issues for Radeon ReLive
- Virtual Super Resolution may fail to enable on some Radeon RX 400 and Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.
- The Display feature in Radeon Settings "GPU Scaling" may not function for some games.
- A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.
- The XBOX DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.
- Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.
- Radeon ReLive may intermittently fail to work after performing task switches of applications. A work around is to disable and then enable the feature in Radeon Software.
- Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.
- Radeon ReLive may experience recording or streaming issues when task switching using ALT+TAB.