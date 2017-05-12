Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 12 mei 2017 14:53, 1 reactie • Feedback

Bron: The Gimp Team

Versie 2.8.22 van van het opensource-fotobewerkingsprogramma The Gimp is uitgekomen. De naam GIMP is een afkorting voor 'GNU Image Manipulation Program'. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, FreeBSD, Linux, macOS en Solaris. Versie 2.8 bevat onder andere verbeteringen in de gebruikersinterface, layers kunnen nu worden gegroepeerd, de teksttool is sterk verbeterd en gegl is zo goed als compleet geïntegreerd. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zien er als volgt uit: