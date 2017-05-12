Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: The Gimp Team

The GIMP logo (75 pix) Versie 2.8.22 van van het opensource-fotobewerkingsprogramma The Gimp is uitgekomen. De naam GIMP is een afkorting voor 'GNU Image Manipulation Program'. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, FreeBSD, Linux, macOS en Solaris. Versie 2.8 bevat onder andere verbeteringen in de gebruikersinterface, layers kunnen nu worden gegroepeerd, de teksttool is sterk verbeterd en gegl is zo goed als compleet geïntegreerd. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zien er als volgt uit:

GUI:
  • improve drawing performance in single window mode, especially with pixmap themes
macOS DMG:
  • Make the launcher script also set BABL_PATH
  • Add patch for GTK+ Bug 743717 to the build which concerns crashes during clipboard operations with a clipboard manager active
  • Add patch for GTK+ Bug 767091 to the build which concerns crashes on some drag & drop operations
  • generate OSX package metadata during build
Plug-ins:
  • Fix for CVE-2007-3126, a bug in the ICO plug-in which allowed context-dependent attackers to cause a denial of service (crash) via an ICO file with an InfoHeader containing a Height of zero. We couldn't reproduce any crash in recent version, but fixed the error messages for good measure
  • Avoid creating wrong layer group structure when importing PSD files (already fixed in 2.8.20, didn't make it to the NEWS)
  • Prevent a crash in PDF plug-in if images or resolution are large
  • stop parsing invalid PCX files early and prevent a segmentation fault
General:
  • if NOCONFIGURE is set, autogen.sh won't run configure
  • VPATH builds for win32 targets have been fixed
Updated Translations:
  • Basque
  • Brazilian Portuguese
  • Catalan
  • Chinese (PRC)
  • Finnish
  • Greek
  • Hungarian
  • Italian
  • Kazakh
  • Norwegian
  • Polish
  • Slovenian
  • Spanish
  • Swedish

GIMP 2.8.10 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.8.22
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website The Gimp Team
Download http://www.gimpusers.com/downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
+2 himlims_
12 mei 2017 15:11
^- bovenstaande screenshot (one window mode) is sinds 2.8 beschikbaar, dien je wel even zelf te activeren via window-menu
