Er is met versienummer 4.31 een nieuwe bètarelease van f.lux is uitgekomen. Dit programma stemt de kleur van het scherm af op de stand van de zon. Zo is het scherm overdag helderder en wanneer de zon ondergaat wordt de kleur 'warmer'. Dit is niet alleen rustiger voor de ogen, het zou zelfs kunnen helpen bij slaapproblemen. Het programma helpt bij het vinden van jouw locatie op aarde, zodat het precies weet wanneer de zon ondergaat. F.lux is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android, maar de bèta is op dit moment alleen voor Windows. Hieronder is een overzicht van de belangrijkste veranderingen te vinden die in versie 4 zijn aangebracht, gevolgd foor de changelog van de laatste paar versies.

What's new: Analyzes your displays to show you how bright they are to your body: adjust your backlight and watch!

Bedtime mode: warmer light before bed gets you ready for sleep, and works with all kinds of schedules

Disable by app (so you don't forget Photoshop)

Backwards alarm clock: reminder not to stay up late

Presets to help adjust your settings

Color filters for eyestrain and other uses

A wider range of color settings

New hotkeys to adjust color (alt+shift+PgUp and alt+shift+PgDn) Changes: Reduced impact on game framerates

Resolution independent interface, for high DPI displays

DisplayLink monitors (connected by USB) work in a lot more cases now Smart Lighting: Hue integration now supports more light types

LAN API with support for telling other devices when f.lux changes Changes in version 4.31 Disable for fullscreen apps (using this allows you to disable one monitor for movies)

Disable by app works for 64-bit apps again Changes in version 4.30 Disable by app fade timing is improved

Cursor is set to hardware mode at exit

Minor text edits Changes in version 4.29 “Disable by app” only notifies you once per session, not all the time

Actual app names are now shown for “disable by app”. (You may have to disable some apps again.)

Tray icon now stays hidden when you hide it

Some menu text changes