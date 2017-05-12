Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 3 reacties
Bron: f.lux

f.lux U logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 4.31 een nieuwe bètarelease van f.lux is uitgekomen. Dit programma stemt de kleur van het scherm af op de stand van de zon. Zo is het scherm overdag helderder en wanneer de zon ondergaat wordt de kleur 'warmer'. Dit is niet alleen rustiger voor de ogen, het zou zelfs kunnen helpen bij slaapproblemen. Het programma helpt bij het vinden van jouw locatie op aarde, zodat het precies weet wanneer de zon ondergaat. F.lux is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android, maar de bèta is op dit moment alleen voor Windows. Hieronder is een overzicht van de belangrijkste veranderingen te vinden die in versie 4 zijn aangebracht, gevolgd foor de changelog van de laatste paar versies.

What's new:
  • Analyzes your displays to show you how bright they are to your body: adjust your backlight and watch!
  • Bedtime mode: warmer light before bed gets you ready for sleep, and works with all kinds of schedules
  • Disable by app (so you don't forget Photoshop)
  • Backwards alarm clock: reminder not to stay up late
  • Presets to help adjust your settings
  • Color filters for eyestrain and other uses
  • A wider range of color settings
  • New hotkeys to adjust color (alt+shift+PgUp and alt+shift+PgDn)
Changes:
  • Reduced impact on game framerates
  • Resolution independent interface, for high DPI displays
  • DisplayLink monitors (connected by USB) work in a lot more cases now
Smart Lighting:
  • Hue integration now supports more light types
  • LAN API with support for telling other devices when f.lux changes
Changes in version 4.31
  • Disable for fullscreen apps (using this allows you to disable one monitor for movies)
  • Disable by app works for 64-bit apps again
Changes in version 4.30
  • Disable by app fade timing is improved
  • Cursor is set to hardware mode at exit
  • Minor text edits
Changes in version 4.29
  • “Disable by app” only notifies you once per session, not all the time
  • Actual app names are now shown for “disable by app”. (You may have to disable some apps again.)
  • Tray icon now stays hidden when you hide it
  • Some menu text changes

f.lux screenshot

Versienummer 4.31 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website f.lux
Download https://justgetflux.com/flux-setup4.exe
Bestandsgrootte 732,00KB
Licentietype Freeware
-1303+11+20+30Ongemodereerd1
+1 Lauwrence
12 mei 2017 08:22
Is en blijft een fantastisch tooltje!

Ik ben dan ook blij dat Apple de functionaliteit eindelijk heeft ingebakken in iOS en MacOS. Nu nog een echte dark mode.

0 Bombaclat
@Lauwrence12 mei 2017 08:34
Daar ben ik ook blij mee, f.lux zorgde namelijk voor raar gedrag van het beeldscherm bij bijv. het openklappen van een macbook en bij het aansluiten van een extern scherm. Met night shift is dat niet meer.
Wat bedoel je met 'echte dark mode'? Je kan night shift afstellen, waardoor hij wel goed het blauwe licht eruit filtert.

0 Cowamundo
12 mei 2017 08:24
Sinds de creator update van windows 10 heeft deze nu ook een eigen "blauw licht" filter.
Deze app bied overigens wel meer opties!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cowamundo op 12 mei 2017 08:25]







