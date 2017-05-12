De Document Foundation heeft de derde update van versie 5.3 en zevende en laatste update van versie 5.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 5.3 voegt onder meer formatteeropties toe voor tabellen in Writer en vraagt Impress bij het opstarten welke template er gebruikt moet worden. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in versie 5.3.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Versie 5.3.3 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 75 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:
Bugs fixed in version 5.3.3 rc1:
Bugs fixed in version 5.3.3 rc2:
- coverity#1405158 wrong sizeof argument
- ofz#1062 ensure cshape lifecycle matches expectations
- rhbz#1436050 ibus-typing-booster does not work correctly with libreoffice.
- rhbz#1438179 Revision tracking: insertion-deletion couple is not recognized and LO skips over the deletion part
- tdf#58624 sw: fix ~SwAccessibleContext() use-after-free race
- tdf#58635 don't replace content of formula field when selecting range
- tdf#74424 attempted fix for mirrored geometry crasher.
- tdf#75256 sifr icon update
- tdf#92007 python scripts with tuple-assignments fails on access from GUI
- tdf#92650 handle overwritten references correctly in undo.
- tdf#94265 cli_ure: fix another bad _WIN64 check ()
- tdf#95031 DOCX import: fix automatic spacing before/after numbered para block
- tdf#98416 libcmis: Google Drive 2FA fix
- tdf#100011 (re-)add ocCeil and ocFloor .xls(x) export mappings
- tdf#101627 disable shrinking for footer textboxes
- tdf#102286 lets not crash on null pFrame
- tdf#104383 prevent crash during file load.
- tdf#104686 do not crash if Menu has been somehow disposed
- tdf#104706 enable icon for Clear Direct Formatting command
- tdf#105069 store the VBA module info for new modules as well
- tdf#105245 call UpdateReference also for single cell copying,
- tdf#105657 don't obtain the underlying SvNumberformat thrice, follow-up
- tdf#105908 restore previously deleted range references upon undo.
- tdf#106001 clamp CharScaleWidth outliers when exporting to DOCX
- tdf#106047 fix case-insensitive search in autofilter
- tdf#106052 tests for "Precision as shown" following
- tdf#106078 get bounding box of commented region for gtk3 tooltips
- tdf#106080 fix explicitly setting automatic in search by format
- tdf#106155 avoid opengl for toplevel X window icons
- tdf#106190 fix (again) left alignment of denominator
- tdf#106194 actually show the newly selected cell,
- tdf#106214 handle date autofilter entries correctly,
- tdf#106237 sw: do some basic sanity checking on layout-cache
- tdf#106252 engineering notation for Precision as shown
- tdf#106253 precision as shown for thousand dividor
- tdf#106284 sifr icon accidentally included an opaque background
- tdf#106295 fix vertical orientation for fullwidth colon and semicolon.
- tdf#106377 sw: fix Undo of delete of ToXMark from dialog
- tdf#106382 fix incorrectly shown change tracking comments in dialog
- tdf#106461 use a row height of max of edit and listbox height
- tdf#106515 show OpenSymbol if unavailable StarSymbol requested
- tdf#106529 fix closing parentheses of bundled macros
- tdf#106612 fix double click in draw/impress navigator
- tdf#106645 gtk3 scrollbar is too wide
- tdf#106690 DOCX import: don't collapse para auto space for different nums
- tdf#106692 writerfilter: RTF import: fix \'0d in \leveltext
- tdf#106694 RTF import: fix missing paragraph tab position
- tdf#106710 Access2Base Missing parentheses
- tdf#106724 crash when Title property doesn't already exist
- tdf#106725 paint default window bg before spin button bg
- tdf#106729 ensure VistaFilePicker init before access
- tdf#106732 the intent was surely to return a const ref
- tdf#106751 fix regressions in Hungarian spell checking
- tdf#106755 fix script type for combining marks
- tdf#106857 use SfxInt32Item for ATTR_SNAPLINE
- tdf#106868 fix crash when modify external link
- tdf#106933 vcl: delete D2DWriteTextOutRenderer before exit()
- tdf#106935 restore traditional toolbar labels
- tdf#106938 TSA Dialog: Improve Dialog Layout
- tdf#106943 lock down Experimental features and Macro recording
- tdf#106970 DOCX import: don't collapse para auto space for different nums
- tdf#106974 docx export: Crop is "long", not sal_Int16
- tdf#107031 writer depends on ACTION_DEFAULT
- ofz#1193 we only set these values, never read them
- ofz#1220 sanitize nTyp to legal values
- ofz#1262 sw: DeleteAndJoin could delete proposed new redline
- ofz#1284 InsertBundle may delete the bundle that pMarkerBundle is pointing to
- tdf#88555 band-aid fix, using GetPos/find instead of Contains
- tdf#99625 add parameter classification for TEXTJOIN and CONCAT
- tdf#107126 sw: fix layout crash with section in footnote
- tdf#107205 vcl: don't always use D2DWriteTextOutRenderer
- tdf#107211 sw: ODF import: add a horrible hack to import "Default"
- tdf#107398 sw: do not leave empty footnote container in layout
- tdf#107427 sw: fix crash when deleting header with selected table
- tdf#107474 sw: fix crash when deleting header with active SdrObject