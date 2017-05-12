Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 12 mei 2017 08:29, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: The Document Foundation, submitter: pdegroote

De Document Foundation heeft de derde update van versie 5.3 en zevende en laatste update van versie 5.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 5.3 voegt onder meer formatteeropties toe voor tabellen in Writer en vraagt Impress bij het opstarten welke template er gebruikt moet worden. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in versie 5.3.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Versie 5.3.3 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 75 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht: