Versie 1.9 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in versie 1.9 zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Vivaldi lets you set your default search engine to anything you like. At the same time, we provide you with a selection of predefined options to choose from. We have now added another great alternative to our list – Ecosia – to give our eco-conscious users easy access to a greener search engine.

By using Ecosia, you can turn your web searches into trees planted in the world’s most environmentally threatened areas. Ecosia donates at least 80% of its profits from search ad revenue to support tree planting programs around the world.

If you’re installing Vivaldi for the first time, you will find Ecosia in the search field to the right of the address bar. Clicking on the magnifying glass icon will reveal a menu of search engine options, including Ecosia. You can also search through Ecosia in the address field after selecting this option in the Search settings.

If you are updating Vivaldi and have previously selected a different default search engine, you will need to restore the search defaults in the settings prior to Ecosia becoming available.

Ecosia uses Bing’s technology, enhanced with its own algorithms. When you search with Ecosia, you will see a small tree counter appear in the top right corner of the screen. It will show a personal record of how many trees you have helped plant.

Ecosia has already planted close to 7.5 million trees since its launch in 2009 and is hoping to reach 1 billion by the year of 2020 – now with the help of Vivaldi users. We look forward to seeing you make a real difference to the environment by simply searching the web!

Another addition to Vivaldi is the ability to change the order of your extensions in the address bar. This is something many of you have been asking for, and we’re happy to bring this feature to you in Vivaldi 1.9. You can now drag extensions around to reshuffle them as you please.

You’ve also asked us to give you the ability to change the directory for storing screen captures. You can now configure this in the settings (Webpages → Capture → Capture Storage Folder). For the moment, you need to type the exact path but we will look into improving that for you in the future.

Other features and fixes to further improve your browsing experience include: