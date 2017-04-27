MAME 0.185

Versie 0.185 van MAME en MESS is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. MESS staat voor Multi Emulator Super System en emuleert een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum. Met ingang van versie 0.162 worden MAME en MESS niet meer los aangeboden, maar zijn ze samengevoegd. Ook wordt de software nu als opensource aangeboden. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen staat hier, de release notes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Today’s the day for our April MAME release, bringing some important fixes as well as the usual assortment of emulation improvements. A bug preventing multiple keys from being mapped to subdevice inputs has been fixed, which means you can now assign multiple keys to buttons in NeoGeo games and consoles/computers with controller/keyboard/mouse slots. Software loading has been reworked in this release, and the user-visible issues in 0.184 should be addressed. An improvement to the debugger allows more cheats in games with encrypted program ROMs.

Newly supported systems include the Galaxy Games StarPak 4 prototype (thanks to Keith Kolmos), Acchi Muite Hoi (a jan-ken-pon game), the HP 9845T computer, Tekken Card World, and Pirate Ship. This release also restores working support for Omori Popper, the driver rewrite having been completed just in time (the old driver had to be removed due to licensing issues). New clones includes the export release of Mach Breakers, an earlier world release of Rastan, the US release of Sonic Blast Man, and Up Maguila (a Spanish bootleg of Donkey Kong Jr.).

Emulation improvements include improved netlist performance, a fix for classic Mac keyboard input, a fix for the Apple I cassette interface, and fixes for regressions in Thomson floppy support and Apollo SIO. The N-Sub driver now supports sound sample playback and the gradient generator simulation uses PROM data. There are also some fixes for bugs in the Intel MCS-51 and 8086 family CPUs.

Of course that’s not all, and you can read about everything else in the whatsnew.txt file, or get the source or Windows binaries from the download page and have a look yourself.