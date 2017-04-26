Door Japke Rosink, woensdag 26 april 2017 16:26, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Xen

Xen is een baremetal-hypervisor voor het x86- en ARMv7/v8-platform en laat diverse besturingssystemen gelijktijdig op één systeem draaien zonder de prestaties drastisch te beïnvloeden. Voor meer informatie over Xen en de bijbehorende community verwijzen we naar deze en deze pagina. Op dit moment worden alleen Linux, NetBSD en FreeBSD als hostsystemen ondersteund, maar men is druk bezig om ook andere besturingssystemen volledig te ondersteunen. De ontwikkelaars hebben Xen 4.8.1 en 4.9.0 RC2 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondigingen: