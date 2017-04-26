Door Japke Rosink, woensdag 26 april 2017 16:26, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: PacketFence

Voor het beveiligen van een netwerkomgeving kan onder andere een nac -systeem worden ingezet. Hiermee kunnen, op basis van vooraf ingestelde policies, automatisch netwerkapparaten worden geblokkeerd als zich een ongewenste situatie voordoet. Denk daarbij aan onbekende netwerkapparaten van bezoekers, een worm die zich probeert te verspreiden of een geautoriseerd apparaat dat via een bootflop of live-cd van een ander besturingssysteem is voorzien. PacketFence is zo'n nac-systeem, met ondersteuning voor 802.1x en vlan isolation, waarmee een netwerkapparaat na analyse in het juiste vlan kan worden geplaatst. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en naar het 32e [In]Secure Magazine, waarin een artikel over dit pakket is terug te vinden. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 7.0.0 uitgebracht, met de volgende veranderingen: