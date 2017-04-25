Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 381.89 WHQL en zijn geschikt voor Windows Vista en hoger, met zoals gebruikelijk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. De drivers kunnen worden gebruikt op alle kaarten uit de GeForce 400-series en hoger. De nieuwe drivers bevatten onder meer optimalisaties voor de spellen Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III, Heroes of the Storm 2.0, Batman: Arkham VR, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality en Wilson's Heart. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en diverse problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes zien er als volgt uit:
Game Ready
Provides the optimal gaming experience for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III, Heroes of the Storm 2.0, Batman: Arkham VR, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, and Wilson's Heart.
Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 381.89
Windows 10 Issues
- [Sniper Elite 3]: The game crashes. [1880113]
- [Notebook][eDP panel]: Blue-screen (code 3B) occurs followe by the Recovery screen during software unbundling process. [1900432]
- [GeForce GTX 1060]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to driver (Nvlddmkm.sys) after the system reboots from sleep mode. [1814559]
- GPU idling voltage has increased. [1904229]
Windows 8.1/Windows 8 Issues
- [GeForce Experience]: Driver installation may fail when attempting to perform a driver overinstall. To workaround, perform a clean installation.
- [SLI][GeForce GTX 1080][Battlefield 1 XP1]: With SLI enabled, corruption appears in the game when switching between full-screen and windowed mode. [1889162]
- [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Mass Effect: Andromeda]: Random memory errors may occur when playing the game. [1887520]
- [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Sid Meirie's Civilization VI][G-Sync/SLI/DirectX 12]: Black corruption appears while entering the in-game menu after skipping the cutscene. [200283322]
- [GeForce GTX Titan X][Ansel][Ghost Recon Wild lands]: With FXAA enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel, the application crashes when enabling the in-game Ansel UI. [200283194]
- Error code 43 appears in the Device Manager after installing the driver with HDMI display connected. [200283276]
- [Pascal][Notebook]: The display remains blank while over installing the driver, requiring a reboot. [200273603]
- [GM204, Tom Clancy's The Division Survival DLC] Game crashes, pointing to ntdll.dll when changed to full-screen and to windowed full-screen. [200252894]
- [GM204, ShadowPlay] For Honor silently may crash if the intro video is skipped while instant replay is on. [200247313]
- [SLI] [GeForce GTX 970M] Level loading may hang in Gears of War 4. [1826307]
- [367.77, WDDM 2.1] Driver install/overinstall requires a reboot. [1757931]
- [SLI, GP104] Installer prompts for a reboot during express overinstall of 372.69 driver on 372.54. [200231806]
- [GM204] Quantum Break window either remains blank or freezes in game scene in windowed mode. [1804910]
- Surround Display icon disappears after rotate mode is set to portrait. [200201040]
- [SLI] Street Fighter V performance drop (pause and play) observed when the game is played at 4K resolution with SLI enabled. [200172046]
- [Luxmark 3.0] Display driver stopped responding while running benchmark LuxBall HDR (Simple Bechmark:217K triangles). [200153736]
- [347.09, GM204] Blank screen observed on an ASUS Tiled display when system resumes from shutdown or hibernation with Fast boot option enabled from BIOS. [1591053]
Windows 7 Issues
- [3DVision] While a stereoscopic 3D video with stereoscopic 3D enabled is played, the monitor refresh rate switches to 60 Hz after changing the resolution using the Windows control panel. [1314811]
- [Video, Notebook] The NVIDIA Control Panel video color settings have no effect on YouTube flash video playback within Internet Explorer 10. [999485]
- [GeForce GTX 1080] Battlefield 1 hangs when campaign loaded with Fast Sync enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200254350]
- [SLI] Street Fighter V performance drop (pause and play) observed when the game is played at 4K resolution with SLI enabled. [200172046]
- [3DVision] While a stereoscopic 3D video with stereoscopic 3D enabled is played, the monitor refresh rate switches to 60 Hz after changing the resolution using the Windows control panel. [1314811]