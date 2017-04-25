Door Bart van Klaveren, dinsdag 25 april 2017 17:38, 4 reacties • Feedback

Bron: nVidia, submitter: Despotes98

Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 381.89 WHQL en zijn geschikt voor Windows Vista en hoger, met zoals gebruikelijk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. De drivers kunnen worden gebruikt op alle kaarten uit de GeForce 400-series en hoger. De nieuwe drivers bevatten onder meer optimalisaties voor de spellen Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III, Heroes of the Storm 2.0, Batman: Arkham VR, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality en Wilson's Heart. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en diverse problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes zien er als volgt uit: