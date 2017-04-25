De ontwikkelaars van Linux Embedded Development Environment hebben een nieuwe versie de deur uitgedaan met 17.01.1 als het versienummer. LEDE is een spin-off van OpenWrt, een opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. De redenen waarom men met LEDE is begonnen kunnen op deze pagina na gelezen worden. Het ondersteunt verschillende SoC's die terug te vinden zijn in tal van apparaten. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
LEDE v17.01.1 service release
The LEDE Community is proud to announce the first service release of stable LEDE 17.01 series.
LEDE 17.01.1 "Reboot" incorporates a fair number of fixes back ported from the development branch during the last six weeks.
Some selected highlights of the service release are:
For a detailed list of changes since 17.01.0 refer to https://lede-project.org/releases/17.01/changelog-17.01.1295
- Linux kernel updated to version 4.4.61 (from 4.4.50 in v17.01.0)
- Reworked opkg to reduce resource usage
- Bug fixes and improvements for MT7620 radios
- Bug fixes and improvements for the odhcpd DHCPv6 server
- Bug fixes for the umdns mDNS implementation
- Fixed and improved nslookup applet
- API additions to the libubox library
- Improved service termination logic in procd
- Assorted platform fixes for ar71xx, arc770, archs38, bcm53xx, brcm2708, kirkwood, lantiq, mvebu, ramips and x86
For latest information about the 17.01 series, refer to the wiki at: https://lede-project.org/releases/17.01/80
To download the v17.01.1 images, navigate to: https://downloads.lede-project.org/releases/17.01.1/106
A big thank you goes to all our active package maintainers, testers, documenters and supporters.
Have fun!
The LEDE Community