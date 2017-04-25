Door Japke Rosink, dinsdag 25 april 2017 17:43, 2 reacties • Feedback

Bron: LEDE, submitter: Fornax-101

De ontwikkelaars van Linux Embedded Development Environment hebben een nieuwe versie de deur uitgedaan met 17.01.1 als het versienummer. LEDE is een spin-off van OpenWrt, een opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. De redenen waarom men met LEDE is begonnen kunnen op deze pagina na gelezen worden. Het ondersteunt verschillende SoC's die terug te vinden zijn in tal van apparaten. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit: