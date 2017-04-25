Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: LEDE, submitter: Fornax-101

De ontwikkelaars van Linux Embedded Development Environment hebben een nieuwe versie de deur uitgedaan met 17.01.1 als het versienummer. LEDE is een spin-off van OpenWrt, een opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. De redenen waarom men met LEDE is begonnen kunnen op deze pagina na gelezen worden. Het ondersteunt verschillende SoC's die terug te vinden zijn in tal van apparaten. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

LEDE v17.01.1 service release

The LEDE Community is proud to announce the first service release of stable LEDE 17.01 series.

LEDE 17.01.1 "Reboot" incorporates a fair number of fixes back ported from the development branch during the last six weeks.

Some selected highlights of the service release are:
  • Linux kernel updated to version 4.4.61 (from 4.4.50 in v17.01.0)
  • Reworked opkg to reduce resource usage
  • Bug fixes and improvements for MT7620 radios
  • Bug fixes and improvements for the odhcpd DHCPv6 server
  • Bug fixes for the umdns mDNS implementation
  • Fixed and improved nslookup applet
  • API additions to the libubox library
  • Improved service termination logic in procd
  • Assorted platform fixes for ar71xx, arc770, archs38, bcm53xx, brcm2708, kirkwood, lantiq, mvebu, ramips and x86
For a detailed list of changes since 17.01.0 refer to https://lede-project.org/releases/17.01/changelog-17.01.1295

For latest information about the 17.01 series, refer to the wiki at: https://lede-project.org/releases/17.01/80

To download the v17.01.1 images, navigate to: https://downloads.lede-project.org/releases/17.01.1/106

A big thank you goes to all our active package maintainers, testers, documenters and supporters.

Have fun!
The LEDE Community
Versienummer 17.01.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website LEDE
Download https://downloads.lede-project.org/releases/17.01.1/
Licentietype GPL
0 Indir
25 april 2017 18:04
Aan de ene kant juich ik dit soort initiatieven wel toe. Maar aan de andere kant zorgt het alleen maar voor versplintering. Open-WRT draait al jaren op m'n routers en ik ben er zeer tevreden mee.
Ik ben benieuwd hoe groot de draagkracht van LEDE momenteel is in de zin van ondersteuning voor hardware, aangezien ik er tot nu toe nog nooit van gehoord of over gelezen heb.
0 Videopac
@Indir25 april 2017 18:10
OpenWrt wordt zeer matig onderhouden de laatste tijd. LEDE is wel actief. Ik ben geen specialist op dit gebied maar LEDE is toch wel aardig bekend geworden van wat ik lees.
