De ontwikkelaars van Linux Embedded Development Environment hebben een nieuwe versie de deur uitgedaan met 17.01.4 als het versienummer. LEDE is een spin-off van OpenWrt, een opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. De redenen waarom men met LEDE is begonnen kunnen op deze pagina nagelezen worden. Het ondersteunt verschillende socs die terug te vinden zijn in tal van apparaten. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Highlights In LEDE 17.01.4
The LEDE Community is proud to announce the fourth service release of stable LEDE 17.01 series. LEDE 17.01.4 “Reboot” incorporates a fair number of fixes back ported from the development branch during the last two weeks. Some selected highlights of the service release are:
About the KRACK attack
- Linux kernel updated to version 4.4.92 (from 4.4.89 in v17.01.3)
- Security fixes to brcmfmac, hostapd, mac80211, toolchain/gdb and the Linux kernel
- Introduce latest version of the Wireguard VPN software (0.0.20171017)
- Fix Xen support in the x86/generic subtarget, add Xen support in the x86/64 subtarget
- Assorted platform fixes for ar71xx, bcm53xx, ramips and x86
While the LEDE 17.01.4 release includes fixes for the KRACK bugs in the WPA Protocol disclosed earlier this week in the router firmware, these fixes do not fix the problem on the client-side. You still need to update all your client devices - computers, phones, tablets, cameras, refrigerators, thermostats, light bulbs, and any other device using Wi-Fi. Since some client devices might never receive an update, hostapd contains an optional AP-side workaround to complicate these attacks, slowing them down. Please note that this does not fully protect you from them, especially when running older versions of wpa_supplicant vulnerable to CVE-2017-13086, which the workaround does not address. As this workaround can cause interoperability issues and reduced robustness of key negotiation, this workaround is disabled by default.
Due to the version bump of toolchain/gdb to 8.0.1, at least GCC 4.8 is now required to build LEDE.
For a detailed list of changes since 17.01.3 refer to https://lede-project.org/releases/17.01/changelog-17.01.4
As always, a big thank you goes to all our active package maintainers, testers, documenters, and supporters.
