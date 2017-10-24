×

Help Tweakers weer winnen!

Tweakers is dit jaar weer genomineerd voor beste nieuwssite, beste prijsvergelijker en beste community! Laten we ervoor zorgen dat heel Nederland weet dat Tweakers de beste website is. Stem op Tweakers en maak kans op mooie prijzen!

Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: LEDE 17.01.4

Door , 0 reacties, submitter: Marcel_EA, bron: LEDE

24-10-2017 • 11:49

0 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: Marcel_EA

Bron: LEDE

Lede logo (75 pix)De ontwikkelaars van Linux Embedded Development Environment hebben een nieuwe versie de deur uitgedaan met 17.01.4 als het versienummer. LEDE is een spin-off van OpenWrt, een opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. De redenen waarom men met LEDE is begonnen kunnen op deze pagina nagelezen worden. Het ondersteunt verschillende socs die terug te vinden zijn in tal van apparaten. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Highlights In LEDE 17.01.4

The LEDE Community is proud to announce the fourth service release of stable LEDE 17.01 series. LEDE 17.01.4 “Reboot” incorporates a fair number of fixes back ported from the development branch during the last two weeks. Some selected highlights of the service release are:
  • Linux kernel updated to version 4.4.92 (from 4.4.89 in v17.01.3)
  • Security fixes to brcmfmac, hostapd, mac80211, toolchain/gdb and the Linux kernel
  • Introduce latest version of the Wireguard VPN software (0.0.20171017)
  • Fix Xen support in the x86/generic subtarget, add Xen support in the x86/64 subtarget
  • Assorted platform fixes for ar71xx, bcm53xx, ramips and x86
About the KRACK attack
While the LEDE 17.01.4 release includes fixes for the KRACK bugs in the WPA Protocol disclosed earlier this week in the router firmware, these fixes do not fix the problem on the client-side. You still need to update all your client devices - computers, phones, tablets, cameras, refrigerators, thermostats, light bulbs, and any other device using Wi-Fi. Since some client devices might never receive an update, hostapd contains an optional AP-side workaround to complicate these attacks, slowing them down. Please note that this does not fully protect you from them, especially when running older versions of wpa_supplicant vulnerable to CVE-2017-13086, which the workaround does not address. As this workaround can cause interoperability issues and reduced robustness of key negotiation, this workaround is disabled by default.

Due to the version bump of toolchain/gdb to 8.0.1, at least GCC 4.8 is now required to build LEDE.

For a detailed list of changes since 17.01.3 refer to https://lede-project.org/releases/17.01/changelog-17.01.4

As always, a big thank you goes to all our active package maintainers, testers, documenters, and supporters.

Have fun!
The LEDE Community
Versienummer 17.01.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website LEDE
Download https://downloads.lede-project.org/releases/17.01.4/
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

Vorige download Volgende download

Lees meer

LEDE geen prijs bekend
LEDE geen prijs bekend
Overige software Besturingssystemen

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone X Google Pixel 2 XL LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*