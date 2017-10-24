×

Software-update: Home Assistant 0.56.2

Door , 12 reacties, submitter: PuckStar, bron: Home Assistant

24-10-2017 • 11:49

Submitter: PuckStar

Bron: Home Assistant

Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons forum. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 0.56.2 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

Version 0.56.2
  • Fix gateway illumination sensor value
  • Fix device update/entity_id with names
  • Remove warning component / Update event trigger for UI created
Version 0.56.1
  • Fix device update / entity_id with names
  • fix temperature/humidity sensors valid values
0.56: Skybell, Google Assistant, Travis CI and Toon

We reached another milestone aka number: 10000. GitHub is assigning numbers to pull requests and issues and the “10000” is a PR. Our ratio is around 1/3 issues and 2/3 pull requests. To be more precise: 64% pull requests and 36% issues.

If you haven’t noticed, there is now a glossary that collects some Home Assistant relevant terms. Talking about the documentation: @DubhAd rewrote large parts of the Z-Wave section. More structure to get started and to find details during the setup and the configuration.

Google Assistant / Google Home integration
This release includes a new component to integrate Home Assistant with Google Assistant by Phil Kates. We integrate via the Smart Home API, this means that you will be able to control your devices in Home Assistant via any device that has Google Assistant. Learn more in the documentation.

Hacktoberfest
Hacktoberfest is still on and so far we have received a lot improvements. We can’t make any promises to review everything by the end of October, but we are trying to make sure that you will get your t-shirt.

Map
The map is now its own component. Similar to configuration (config:), it will not show up without adding it to your configuration.yaml file.

Travis CI
Why not observe your Travis CI jobs with Home Assistant? @tchellomello created a Travis CI sensor which allows one to check on the current state of Travis jobs. Now you can make sure that the coffee is ready when the build passed.

New Platforms
  • Add Arlo alarm control panel component
  • Abode Temp, Humidity, and Light Sensor
  • Introducing support to Travis-CI
  • Skybell
  • Xiaomi Smart WiFi Socket and Smart Power Strip integration
  • Add notification platform for Rocket.Chat
  • Tesla bug fixes.
  • Split map panel out into its own component
  • Support for Yi cameras
  • Add namecheap DNS component
  • Uptime sensor
  • Cloud connection via aiohttp
  • Google Actions for Assistant
  • A new platform for controlling Monoprice 6-Zone amplifier
  • Add serial sensor
  • Add Toon support
Versienummer 0.56.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Reacties (12)

+1 pirania
24 oktober 2017 12:03
Ik wil binnenkort beginnen met domotica, heb ook gekeken naar Domoticz. Zijn er mensen met ervaring met zowel Home Assistant als Domoticz die daar wat slims over kunnen zeggen? :)
+1 Mentox
@pirania24 oktober 2017 12:16
Ik dacht te kunnen reageren totdat ik las dat je wat slims wil horen :P

Twee verschillende producten en mij voorkeur gaat naar Home Assistant. YAML is een behoorlijke kluif maar het is zeer flexibel dus als je de tijd hebt om YAML te leren ga voor Home Assistant.

Domoticz is makkelijker om snel iets werkend te krijgen en werkt voornamelijk via de GUI.

Ondersteuning voor apparaten is bij Home Assistant uitgebreider.
+1 rickiey
@pirania24 oktober 2017 12:28
Ik gebruik home-assistant nu al een paar maandjes. Ik moet zeggen dat ik het geweldig vind. Het werkt met veel componenten en tot nu toe werkt het heel lekker. instellen van componenten ect gaat heel makkelijk. en als iets niet kan gemaakt worden is er altijd nog de APi. Er is nog wel veel dat verbeterd kan worden, maar met een update elke x weken komt er zoveel bij, dat ik het steed meer zie groeien. Ik moet zeggen dat een geen ervaring heb met de andere platformen maar over Home Assistant ben ik zeker te spreken.
+1 UTMachine
@pirania24 oktober 2017 12:47
Home Assistant ontwikkeling lijkt veel sneller te gaan (meerdere ontwikkelaars) en Domoticz heeft maar 1 ontwikkelaar. Maar dat zou niet je keuze moeten bepalen, maar HA lijkt meer future proof te zijn dan Domoticz. Ikzelf ga ook binnenkort een module schrijven voor HA, om een paar dingen over te zetten ;-)
+1 waspoeder
24 oktober 2017 12:00
Werkt deze ook met apple met siri?
Vanavond is uitzoeken
+1 noidea_2
@waspoeder24 oktober 2017 12:05
Ik heb geen ervaring met Siri, en Siri staat niet in het lijstje, maar als ik even google krijg is wel een aantal hits waardoor ik vermoed dat het wel kan :) Succes!
+1 mvd64
24 oktober 2017 12:23
Als je alleen met een paar Ikea lampjes aan de slag wil, wat is dan het handigste pakket om mee te starten?
+1 nostradamus99
@mvd6424 oktober 2017 12:39
Dan ga je voor home-assistant..
https://home-assistant.io/components/tradfri/
De maker schijnt nogal onder de indruk te zijn van hoe Ikea het tradfri concept heeft opgezet dus je kunt daar goede ondersteuning van verwachten.
0 SqyD
@mvd6424 oktober 2017 12:59
Home Assistant werkt prima met Ikea lampen. De HA interface werkt zelf stukken fijner dan de native Ikea app als je het mij vraagt. En je krijgt er gelijk een hoop extra mogelijkheden die met enkel de Ikea spullen niet werken zoals Alexa integratie of automatisering. ("doe de huiskamer lampen aan als ik thuis kom en de zon onder is.") Hou er wel rekening me dat je systeem Python 3.5.x over hoger draait. De Ikea library is een van de zaken die niet meer werkt op 3.4.x
+1 NovapaX
24 oktober 2017 12:28
JA!! Ik had hier nog niet van gehoord, maar dit is perfect.
Wat ben ik blij met de meuktracker.... zo vindt je nog eens iets.

Ik heb zelf een tijdje domoticz gedraaid, maar was niet heel blij met de rigiditeit waarmee het werkt, en het feit dat je het moet gaan compilen. Bovendien ben ik geen held in C.
OpenHAB is ziet er al iets beter uit, maar in Java, en dat ken ik niet.

Dit is lekker makkelijk in Python. Hier ga ik binnenkort mee aan de slag.

[Reactie gewijzigd door NovapaX op 24 oktober 2017 12:29]

