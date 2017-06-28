Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: LEDE 17.01.2

Door , 0 reacties, bron: LEDE

De ontwikkelaars van Linux Embedded Development Environment hebben een nieuwe versie de deur uitgedaan met 17.01.2 als het versienummer. LEDE is een spin-off van OpenWrt, een opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. De redenen waarom men met LEDE is begonnen kunnen op deze pagina nagelezen worden. Het ondersteunt verschillende socs die terug te vinden zijn in tal van apparaten. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

LEDE 17.01.2 - Second Service Release

The LEDE Community is proud to announce the second service release of stable LEDE 17.01 series. LEDE 17.01.2 “Reboot” incorporates a fair number of fixes back ported from the development branch during the last seven weeks.

Some selected highlights of the service release are:
  • Linux kernel updated to version 4.4.71 (from 4.4.61 in v17.01.1)
  • Fixed TX power limit handling of ath9k
  • Various fixes to the rt2x00 wireless driver
  • Various fixes to odhcpd
  • Various fixes to firewall
  • Security fixes to vulnerabilities in Samba, Dropbear, OpenVPN and Linux kernel
  • Assorted platform fixes for ar71xx, bcm53xx, brcm63xx, ipq806x, lantiq, ramips and x86
As always, a big thank you goes to all our active package maintainers, testers, documenters, and supporters.

Have fun!
The LEDE Community
Versienummer 17.01.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website LEDE
Download https://downloads.lede-project.org/releases/17.01.2/
Licentietype GPL
Update-historie

LEDE nog geen prijs
Overige software
