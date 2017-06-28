De ontwikkelaars van Linux Embedded Development Environment hebben een nieuwe versie de deur uitgedaan met 17.01.2 als het versienummer. LEDE is een spin-off van OpenWrt, een opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. De redenen waarom men met LEDE is begonnen kunnen op deze pagina nagelezen worden. Het ondersteunt verschillende socs die terug te vinden zijn in tal van apparaten. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

LEDE 17.01.2 - Second Service Release



The LEDE Community is proud to announce the second service release of stable LEDE 17.01 series. LEDE 17.01.2 “Reboot” incorporates a fair number of fixes back ported from the development branch during the last seven weeks.



Some selected highlights of the service release are: Linux kernel updated to version 4.4.71 (from 4.4.61 in v17.01.1)

Fixed TX power limit handling of ath9k

Various fixes to the rt2x00 wireless driver

Various fixes to odhcpd

Various fixes to firewall

Security fixes to vulnerabilities in Samba, Dropbear, OpenVPN and Linux kernel

Assorted platform fixes for ar71xx, bcm53xx, brcm63xx, ipq806x, lantiq, ramips and x86 As always, a big thank you goes to all our active package maintainers, testers, documenters, and supporters.



Have fun!

The LEDE Community