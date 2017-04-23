Er is met versienummer 4.28 een nieuwe bètarelease van f.lux is uitgekomen. Dit programma stemt de kleur van het scherm af op de stand van de zon. Zo is het scherm overdag helderder en wanneer de zon ondergaat wordt de kleur 'warmer'. Dit is niet alleen rustiger voor de ogen, het zou zelfs kunnen helpen bij slaapproblemen. Het programma helpt bij het vinden van jouw locatie op aarde, zodat het precies weet wanneer de zon ondergaat. F.lux is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android, maar de bèta is op dit moment alleen voor Windows. Hieronder is een overzicht van de belangrijkste veranderingen te vinden die in versie 4 zijn aangebracht, gevolgd foor de changelog van de laatste paar versies.
What's new:
Changes:
- Analyzes your displays to show you how bright they are to your body: adjust your backlight and watch!
- Bedtime mode: warmer light before bed gets you ready for sleep, and works with all kinds of schedules
- Disable by app (so you don't forget Photoshop)
- Backwards alarm clock: reminder not to stay up late
- Presets to help adjust your settings
- Color filters for eyestrain and other uses
- A wider range of color settings
- New hotkeys to adjust color (alt+shift+PgUp and alt+shift+PgDn)
Smart Lighting:
- Reduced impact on game framerates
- Resolution independent interface, for high DPI displays
- DisplayLink monitors (connected by USB) work in a lot more cases now
Changes in version 4.28
- Hue integration now supports more light types
- LAN API with support for telling other devices when f.lux changes
Changes in version 4.26
- Menus are juggled around to help simplify the UI (we are not done yet)
- Mouse cursor checkbox was broken, now fixed
Changes in version 4.25
- Software mouse cursor now switches on automatically when colors change, so you keep a hardware cursor during the day (you’ll have to turn it on again in Options)
- When you don’t enter your location, defaults are quite a bit better
- Fixes some cases for wake from sleep
- Some adjustments to vignette mode
- We noticed a lot of laptops are looking very “green-yellow” so we spent some time to figure out what was going on. We were able to pull some data out of the monitors that describe their colors better than Windows does, and so we’re trying to use that data to do more accurate colors now. In the Options menu, there is a checkbox called “Use Monitor Data for Calibration”. We’re turning this on for everyone in this build, so we’d like to know if you think it looks better, or worse!
- Second, we’ve improved “crushed shadows” by adjusting the response automatically when you dim your screen, so we think photos look a lot better in this new build
- There’s a new full-screen vignette mode we’re trying out, which manages to show about 60% less light, while still being readable (for some things).
- Enabling software mouse cursor doesn’t require a logout anymore
- Bugs fixed on wake from sleep. f.lux should always come back now.
- Notifiers should never steal keyboard focus, and hotkeys are usable in fullscreen apps/games, because we don’t pop notifiers that kick you back to the desktop