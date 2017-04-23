Door Bart van Klaveren, zondag 23 april 2017 15:16, 4 reacties • Feedback

Er is met versienummer 4.28 een nieuwe bètarelease van f.lux is uitgekomen. Dit programma stemt de kleur van het scherm af op de stand van de zon. Zo is het scherm overdag helderder en wanneer de zon ondergaat wordt de kleur 'warmer'. Dit is niet alleen rustiger voor de ogen, het zou zelfs kunnen helpen bij slaapproblemen. Het programma helpt bij het vinden van jouw locatie op aarde, zodat het precies weet wanneer de zon ondergaat. F.lux is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android, maar de bèta is op dit moment alleen voor Windows. Hieronder is een overzicht van de belangrijkste veranderingen te vinden die in versie 4 zijn aangebracht, gevolgd foor de changelog van de laatste paar versies.