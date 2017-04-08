Er is een nieuwe ontwikkelversie van SABnzbd 2.0 is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en OS X, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste files van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. De belangrijkste verbetering in versie 2.0 is SABYenc, een module die usenetartikelen snel kan decoderen en daarmee voor een hogere downloadsnelheid moet zorgen. Sinds de bèta 1 zijn nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Bugfixes since RC2
New in 2.0.0: SABYenc
- SABYenc incorrectly gave CRC errors on some articles, fixed in SABYenc v3.0.2
- par2cmdline would fail to repair jobs with split posts (.001, etc)
- The insecure Certificate Verification level 'Default' is now called 'Minimal'
- Show warning if job is paused because it appears cloaked
- Fixed QuickCheck renaming issues
- Unexpected characters in CRC part of an article could crash the Decoder
Changes/improvements in 2.0.0:
- To improve SABnzbd's performance on systems where CPU power is limiting
download speed, we developed a new C-module called SABYenc to accelerate the
decoding of usenet articles that can use multiple threads and is more efficient.
Not only low-powered systems like NAS's or Raspberry Pi's benefit, with this
new module speeds can increase up to 2x compared to 1.x.x releases on any
system where the connection/newsserver capacity was not fully used.
The Windows and macOS releases automatically include this module, for other
platforms an installation guide can be found here: https://sabnzbd.org/sabyenc
Smaller changes/improvements in 2.0.0
- Windows and macOS releases now also come in 64bit versions.
The installers will install the appropriate version automatically.
Therefore, on 64bit Windows the installation directory will change to
'Program Files' instead of 'Program Files (x86)'.
On Windows our tests showed an additional 5-10% gain in download speed
when using 64bit SABnzbd on 64bit Windows.
- Linux: Detect if Multicore Par2 is installed.
Multicore Par2 is now easily available through the PPA and other channels:
https://sabnzbd.org/wiki/installation/multicore-par2
- Post-processing scripts now get additional job information via SAB environment
variables. https://sabnzbd.org/wiki/scripts/post-processing-scripts
- Certificate Validation set to Strict for newly added newsservers
In case of problems, see: https://sabnzbd.org/certificate-errors
- Removed Secondary Web Interface option
Bug fixes in 2.0.0
- Schedule items can now be enabled and disabled
- HTTP-redirects in interface are now relative URL's
- Moved some lesser used settings to Config->Specials
- Cache usage is now updated continuously in the Status Window
- On macOS SABnzbd was set to have low IO-priority, this is now set to normal
- Previously set password is now shown on Retry
- Remove listquote module dependency
- Warn if Complete folder is on FAT filesystem (4GB size limit)
Upgrade notices
- Fix broken webserver HTTPS for extra bound ports (e.g. IPv6)
- Starting with "-w" parameter would fail
- Deleting a downloading job could produce write errors
- Windows: When starting the Post-Processing script, the path to the job folder
is no longer in short-path notation but includes the full path. To support
long paths (>255), you might need to alter them to long-path notation (\?).
- Schedule items are converted when upgrading to 2.x.x and will break when
reverted back to pre-2.x.x releases.
- The organization of the download queue is different from 0.7.x releases.
So 2.x.x will not see the existing queue, but you can go to Status->QueueRepair
and "Repair" the old queue.