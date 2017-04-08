Door Bart van Klaveren, zaterdag 8 april 2017 16:49, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: TeamViewer

Er is een update voor versie 12 van TeamViewer uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, OS X, iOS en Android. Met versie 12 is het onder meer mogelijk om apparaten met Windows Phone erop te beheren, kunnen bestanden via OneDrive voor Business met de andere kant worden gedeeld en gaat de bestandsoverdracht een stuk sneller. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht: