Er is een update voor versie 12 van TeamViewer uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, OS X, iOS en Android. Met versie 12 is het onder meer mogelijk om apparaten met Windows Phone erop te beheren, kunnen bestanden via OneDrive voor Business met de andere kant worden gedeeld en gaat de bestandsoverdracht een stuk sneller. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Bug fixes
- Now the last used window size and tab is automatically used when opening the main window using the new user interface
- Now there is a connection indicator added to the Computers & Contacts list using the new user interface
- Now there is a link from the simplified user interface to the connection reports in the Management Console
- Now the navigation in the new user interface is resizable
- Fixed a bug that caused TeamViewer to crash after setting the video source in the properties to "No Video"
- Fixed a bug that caused the session recording to freeze if the session was minimized
- Fixed a bug where the title in the title bar during a session did not display the configured name correctly
- Fixed a bug where TeamViewer 12.0.72365 crashed if the remote side closed the connection during a recorded session
- Fixed a crash on the remote side that occurred in some special cases when closing the connection
- Fixed a bug where the password could already be entered while the server connection was still established so that the password had to be entered again
- Fixed a bug that caused the wallpaper to be displayed after fast user switch was performed even if the "Hide wallpaper" option was activated
- Fixed a bug that caused a black remote control screen when performing fast user switch on a Windows Server 2016 machine
- Fixed a bug where sometimes a crash occurred when the feedback button was clicked using the new user interface
- Fixed a bug where no notification was displayed for incoming chat messages using the new user interface
- Fixed a bug where the password was not displayed correctly using the new user interface
- Fixed a bug where the player to view recorded sessions did not work properly
- Fixed a bug where the microphone was activated when the client started a Voice over IP call
- Fixed a bug where the microphone was activated when clicking the communication tab in the toolbar
- Fixed a bug where the TeamViewer Panel of the remote computer was lost after a paused recorded session was resumed
- Fixed a bug where the audio icon was missing within the TeamViewer Panel
- Fixed a bug within the Computers & Contacts list where collapsing the "nearby" group led to clearance of the list
- Fixed a bug where clicking on chat or service case notifications did not work
- Fixed a bug where the displayed icon for service cases inside the Notification Center was not correct
- Fixed a bug that caused a black remote control screen when setting the quality to grayscale
- Solved some other issues which caused crashes
- Minor improvements and fixes