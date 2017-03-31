GitLab kun je vergelijken met het bekendere GitHub, maar bevat een aantal subtiele verschillen. Het is een omgeving voor het beheren van Git-repositories on-premises en wordt uitgegeven onder de MIT Expat-licentie en ontwikkeld in Ruby on Rails. Het is beschikbaar in twee versies, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Community Edition en een betaalde Enterprise Edition met meer functies die op grote bedrijven zijn gericht. De twee smaken worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 9.0.2 van GitLab uitgebracht, om enkele beveiligingsproblemen te verhelpen.
GitLab 9.0.2 security release
Today we are releasing version 9.0.2 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE). This version contains two important security fixes for the recently introduced nested groups feature of GitLab 9.0. We recommend that all GitLab installations running version 9.0 be upgraded as soon as possible. These security vulnerabilities do not affect GitLab versions prior to 9.0.
Changing a subgroup's path breaks links to files uploaded in projects within that subgroup
An internal code review discovered that when subgroups containing projects were renamed GitLab would improperly attempt to move the uploads directory of any top-level project of the same name. GitLab was not properly including the full path of projects in subgroups when moving the upload directories. This vulnerability could allow a user to rename upload directories for projects that they did not own, effectively breaking all links to those uploads.
Private group name disclosure via nested groups parent_id in new/update
Yasin Soliman via HackerOne reported that it was possible to disclose the names of private groups by attempting to create subgroups within them. This attack requires identifying the numeric ID of the private group, however these numeric IDs are predictable and easy to guess.
Versions affected
GitLab CE+EE 9.0.0 - 9.0.1
We recommend that all installations listed above be upgraded as soon as possible. No workarounds are available for these vulnerabilities.
Upgrade barometer
This version has no new migrations and should not require any downtime.
Please be aware that by default the Omnibus packages will stop, run migrations, and start again, no matter how “big” or “small” the upgrade is. This behavior can be changed by adding a
/etc/gitlab/skip-auto-migrationsfile.