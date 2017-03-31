Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 31 maart 2017 20:41, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: GitLab, submitter: tobias93

GitLab kun je vergelijken met het bekendere GitHub, maar bevat een aantal subtiele verschillen. Het is een omgeving voor het beheren van Git-repositories on-premises en wordt uitgegeven onder de MIT Expat-licentie en ontwikkeld in Ruby on Rails. Het is beschikbaar in twee versies, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Community Edition en een betaalde Enterprise Edition met meer functies die op grote bedrijven zijn gericht. De twee smaken worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 9.0.2 van GitLab uitgebracht, om enkele beveiligingsproblemen te verhelpen.