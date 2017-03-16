De final release van FreeNAS versie 10 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan een in het netwerk opgenomen computer als 'network attached storage' worden ingezet, dus puur en alleen voor het opslaan van data. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van FreeNAS kan op deze pagina worden gevonden.

In versie 10 treffen we onder meer een geheel vernieuwde en volledig asynchrone gebruikersinterface aan en kunnen er via de bhyve hypervisor virtuele machines en Docker containers worden gebruikt. Ook heeft het programma een nieuwe naam gekregen, omdat het versienummer niet langer meer in sync is met het versienummer van FreeBSD. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

The driving principle behind everything we do at iXsystems is the belief that Open Source technology has the power to change the world through its process of open and collaborative innovation. With FreeNAS Corral (formerly FreeNAS 10), iXsystems unveils the next generation of the world’s most popular Open Source software-defined storage appliance. Only a new name could do justice to the sheer amount of change and new functionality here, including user-friendly virtualization and 100% compatible Docker container support.

FreeNAS Corral is 100% free and Open Source, building on the success of the FreeNAS Open Source project. FreeNAS Corral is fully committed to the Open Source development model, being based exclusively on Open Source technologies, and its storage services are designed to be fully compatible with FreeNAS 9.10. Its many enterprise-grade features include a rewritten middleware architecture, a modern graphical user interface, support for Docker containers, its own built-in hypervisor that supports virtualization with full ZFS integration, and a powerful command line interface that can be used to control every aspect of the FreeNAS Corral software. At iXsystems, delivering innovative solutions to the world of Open Source is our passion!

As one of the many users of the FreeNAS 10 Beta said, “It’s nearly impossible to compare FreeNAS 10 to FreeNAS 9.x as it has morphed into a brand new, more powerful solution. The new graphical user interface alone is a selling-point that any user will love at first sight. FreeNAS Corral has brought support for Docker, bhyve, new dashboard widgets, and better alerts and reporting. All of this is wrapped up in a beautiful GUI, and backed with OpenZFS to keep your data safe. I’m happy to say FreeNAS Corral has earned a guaranteed spot in my lab.”

To learn all about FreeNAS Corral’s capabilities you can watch this short video. You can experience FreeNAS Corral in my state of the union video or experience it for yourself by downloading FreeNAS Corral from the FreeNAS website and installing it on a virtual or physical machine. You can also select the FreeNAS-Corral-STABLE train from the Update tab of a FreeNAS 9.10 system in order to upgrade a FreeNAS 9.10 system to FreeNAS Corral.