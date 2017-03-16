Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 16 reacties
Bron: iXsystems, submitter: wmn79

FreeNAS Corral logo (75 pix) De final release van FreeNAS versie 10 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan een in het netwerk opgenomen computer als 'network attached storage' worden ingezet, dus puur en alleen voor het opslaan van data. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van FreeNAS kan op deze pagina worden gevonden.

In versie 10 treffen we onder meer een geheel vernieuwde en volledig asynchrone gebruikersinterface aan en kunnen er via de bhyve hypervisor virtuele machines en Docker containers worden gebruikt. Ook heeft het programma een nieuwe naam gekregen, omdat het versienummer niet langer meer in sync is met het versienummer van FreeBSD. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Introducing FreeNAS Corral: The World’s First Open Source Hyper-converged Storage Platform

The driving principle behind everything we do at iXsystems is the belief that Open Source technology has the power to change the world through its process of open and collaborative innovation. With FreeNAS Corral (formerly FreeNAS 10), iXsystems unveils the next generation of the world’s most popular Open Source software-defined storage appliance. Only a new name could do justice to the sheer amount of change and new functionality here, including user-friendly virtualization and 100% compatible Docker container support.

FreeNAS Corral is 100% free and Open Source, building on the success of the FreeNAS Open Source project. FreeNAS Corral is fully committed to the Open Source development model, being based exclusively on Open Source technologies, and its storage services are designed to be fully compatible with FreeNAS 9.10. Its many enterprise-grade features include a rewritten middleware architecture, a modern graphical user interface, support for Docker containers, its own built-in hypervisor that supports virtualization with full ZFS integration, and a powerful command line interface that can be used to control every aspect of the FreeNAS Corral software. At iXsystems, delivering innovative solutions to the world of Open Source is our passion!

As one of the many users of the FreeNAS 10 Beta said, “It’s nearly impossible to compare FreeNAS 10 to FreeNAS 9.x as it has morphed into a brand new, more powerful solution. The new graphical user interface alone is a selling-point that any user will love at first sight. FreeNAS Corral has brought support for Docker, bhyve, new dashboard widgets, and better alerts and reporting. All of this is wrapped up in a beautiful GUI, and backed with OpenZFS to keep your data safe. I’m happy to say FreeNAS Corral has earned a guaranteed spot in my lab.”

To learn all about FreeNAS Corral’s capabilities you can watch this short video. You can experience FreeNAS Corral in my state of the union video or experience it for yourself by downloading FreeNAS Corral from the FreeNAS website and installing it on a virtual or physical machine. You can also select the FreeNAS-Corral-STABLE train from the Update tab of a FreeNAS 9.10 system in order to upgrade a FreeNAS 9.10 system to FreeNAS Corral.

FreeNAS 10 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 10.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website iXsystems
Download http://www.freenas.org/download/
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (16)
Vorige download

Update-historie

Meer historie
System en netwerk utilities

Gerelateerde producten

FreeNAS geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (16)

-116016+14+20+30Ongemodereerd5
+1 The Realone
16 maart 2017 16:19
Hoe zijn de ervaringen met FreeNAS als Hypervisor? Ik zie dat er gebruik wordt gemaakt van bhyve, maar dat zegt me vrij weinig om eerlijk te zijn.

Ik zou het graag op een fatsoenlijke home server zetten en toch de mogelijkheid houden er bijvoorbeeld Windows Server en Linux bakken op te draaien.
Reageer
0 kh.romkes
@The Realone16 maart 2017 16:41
https://b3n.org/vmware-vs-bhyve-performance-comparison/
Maar in FreeNAS kun je ook docker containers aanmaken waarin je een applicatie kunt hosten. bijvoorbeel plex/emby/sabnzb/etc.
Reageer
+1 dehardstyler
16 maart 2017 16:27
its own built-in hypervisor that supports virtualization
Hoe denken jullie dat dit zich tegenover bijvoorbeeld een ESXi houdt? En dan vooral security wise?
Reageer
0 NotLikeTheOther
16 maart 2017 16:11
Kijk, dat lijkt me nou nog eens leuk om mee te rommelen. Het wordt toch tijd om die XPenology bak te updaten naar iets dat support heeft/krijgt. Is het een probleem als ik 8,5TB gebruik met maar 4GB RAM?
Reageer
+1 kh.romkes
@NotLikeTheOther16 maart 2017 16:26
Gaat misschien wel werken maar niet goed :) De requirement is minimaal 8Gb.
Daarnaast werkt FreeNAS met ZFS raids en die leunen op RAM, er word aanbevolen minimaal 1GB ram per TB te reserveren.
kijk anders even hier en op de oude pagina hier
Reageer
0 NotLikeTheOther
@kh.romkes16 maart 2017 16:30
Mja, dat is een beetje het ding waar ik mee zit. Wat men aanbeveelt is niet altijd wat je nodig hebt. Met wat voor opstelling en settings heb je die hoeveelheid nodig, kan je onzinnige features uitzetten? Dat is een beetje waar ik mee zit. Als ik moet upgraden naar 8GB of 16GB dan moet het HP certified FB modules, en die zijn duur.
Reageer
0 kh.romkes
@NotLikeTheOther16 maart 2017 16:37
Standaard staat niets aan, alle onzinnige features moet je zelf aan zetten.
Je kan het natuurlijk proberen, maar ik heb mijn vraagtekens bij performance, stabiliteit zal niet veranderen (vooral als je nu al ECC gebruikt.)

als ik jou was zou ik het gewoon proberen. Installeer het OS eens op een USB maak een data set aan en doe wat benchmarks.
Reageer
0 sypack
@NotLikeTheOther16 maart 2017 16:19
ik heb die xpenology ook de deur gewezen, geen of amper updates. Ik gebruik nu unraid (betalend), werkt goed en heeft goede support. De interface is oubollig, niet zo "slick" als die van Synology.
Reageer
0 NotLikeTheOther
@sypack16 maart 2017 16:21
Dat is inderdaad een beetje het probleem momenteel. Er is wel een hacky cracky 6.0x variant maar die vertrouw ik net zoveel als een IBM Deathstar. Jammer want het was zo'n mooi project.
Reageer
0 Fua
@sypack16 maart 2017 16:42
Tip: Kijk eens naar openmediavault.
Gebaseerd op debian, goede updates en plugins.
Reageer
0 jay123
@NotLikeTheOther16 maart 2017 16:19
Aangezien ze met ZFS werken, is de 'general rule' toch wel 1GB per TB. Zelf heb ik een bak met 4TB met 2GB RAM en ik merk het aan de lees en schrijfsnelheden. Deze zijn redelijk ondermaats voor wat je normaal moet verwachten.
Reageer
0 NotLikeTheOther
@jay12316 maart 2017 16:28
Maar waar heb je het dan over? 50-60MBPS tegenover 110-120MBPS? Of merk je het meer op de kleine files?
Reageer
0 Demogorg0N
@NotLikeTheOther16 maart 2017 16:20
Zolang je geen deduplicatie gebruikt zal 4GB zeker voldoende zijn, ik gebruik 32GB RAM voor 88TB aan storage & nog nooit gemerkt dat ik RAM te kort zou gekomen zijn. (zal onder 10 Corral zelf 4 tot 6GB toewijzen enkel aan docker hosts.
voor deduplicatie raden ze aan om 5GB RAM / 1TB aan storage
Reageer
0 NotLikeTheOther
@Demogorg0N16 maart 2017 16:26
Dat klinkt goed, reasonable sacrifice voor nu dan maar. Misschien toch maar wat geld opzij leggen voor 4x2GB dan (FB HP geheugen is achterlijk duur). In ieder geval bedankt voor de info!
Reageer
0 abusimbal
@NotLikeTheOther16 maart 2017 16:20
Goed punt. XPenology is fantastisch, echter geen support. Nu met FreeNAS 10 eindelijk een webgui.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*