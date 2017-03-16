De Document Foundation heeft de eerste update versie 5.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 5.3 voegt onder meer formatteeropties toe voor tabellen in Writer en vraagt Impress bij het opstarten welke template er gebruikt moet worden. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in versie 5.3.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Versie 5.3.1 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 98 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:
Bugs fixed in version 5.3.1 rc1:
Bugs fixed in version 5.3.1 rc2:
- bnc#817956 DOCX import: handle <w:displayBackgroundShape/>
- coverity#1399031 golden, Out-of-bounds read
- i#110851 bffvalidator: animated text srpm has 1 byte payload, not 2
- i#124243 sd: add unit test for ODF import of glue points on SVG shape
- rhbz#1417480 stray bare XWarpPointer call in gtk3 code
- tdf#31488 background fill changes its color when saving a PPTX file to ODP
- tdf#44282 revert "fix missing space...
- tdf#46808 set layout manager the way it used to
- tdf#48658 writerfilter: only set THROUGH wraps as transparent
- tdf#66237 set layout manager the way it used to
- tdf#70433 implement sdbc XClob
- tdf#80731 bug in our own wizards revealed by new bracket test
- tdf#86470 let's not forget to move onto the next column.
- tdf#90214 make bright theme shadow the same as it always was
- tdf#91596 sw: make Format All Comments persistent
- tdf#92470 docxexport: add support for XML_numRestart
- tdf#94457 our EmfPlusSetPageTransform is malformed
- tdf#95306 be sure to specify the entire range.
- tdf#96277 revert ww8 import: fix upper margin of floating table
- tdf#96354 correct broken autocorrect INitial CApitals
- tdf#98106 EXCEL export: fixes for hidden defaultRow
- tdf#98593 buttons in writer show different text at different zooms
- tdf#98993 cui: Paragraph dialog: decimals in Line Spacing spinbox
- tdf#99074 sw: remove duplicate property "IsBrowseMode" again
- tdf#99100 DOC import: don't map STYLREF with switches to SwChapterField
- tdf#100438 focus trapped in disabled toolbar
- tdf#100813 don't crash traversing table in page 43
- tdf#101000 ensure unique image names in .docs
- tdf#101638 diameter and radius were mixed up, devide by two
- tdf#101648 disable new/modify of table styles
- tdf#101664 dropcaps not set in styles on load
- tdf#101815 revert editeng SetMustRepaint when InsertText
- tdf#101828 handle rtf/richtext correctly
- tdf#101972 skip invalidating labels on alt if autoaccel is disabled
- tdf#102688 share single standard VirtualDevice instance.
- tdf#103567 xmloff: ODF import: fix more lossage on Writer frames
- tdf#103677 windows installer icons
- tdf#103890 fix the logic on setting 3D flag on reference.
- tdf#103919 MM wait until all emails are send
- tdf#103927 share single standard VirtualDevice instance.
- tdf#103976 DOCX import: disable incomplete w:before/afterLines style handling
- tdf#104082 RTF filter: handle user-defined document properties of type number
- tdf#104150 DOCX import: handle <w:displayBackgroundShape/>
- tdf#104153 crash on drag and drop pivot table field
- tdf#104181 related: don't throw on this document
- tdf#104270 count hanging margin only if there is hanging portion.
- tdf#104315 revert "fix missing space...
- tdf#104334 DOC import: don't map STYLREF with switches to SwChapterField
- tdf#104552 table properties dialog drops previous border color
- tdf#104598 make bright theme shadow the same as it always was
- tdf#104734 implement sdbc XClob
- tdf#104884 print preview replaces the frame controller
- tdf#105017 crash when click a "New Theme..." in Gallery on detached SideBar
- tdf#105142 set default charset to UTF8
- tdf#105170 some cleanups, follow-up
- tdf#105229 restart in normal mode instead of quitting
- tdf#105286 use alternative font when glyph is not vertical.
- tdf#105288 MM wait until all emails are send
- tdf#105348 add check for divide by zero situation.
- tdf#105382 set URL-decoded default filename for minimized presentation
- tdf#105386 crash with macro organizer
- tdf#105396 updated core
- tdf#105409 use ScopedVclPtr
- tdf#105410 do not crash on a deleted format
- tdf#105416 blank windows under HiDPI RTL
- tdf#105417 sw hyphenation: avoid infinite loop on zero-length last line
- tdf#105426 upgrade to hunspell-1.6.0
- tdf#105450 calc navigator gets 0 height on toggle off/on when docked
- tdf#105461 PDF export: handle text fill color
- tdf#105467 new color widget doesn't support XStringListControl
- tdf#105469 share single standard VirtualDevice instance.
- tdf#105473 crash in: ScRangeList::operator[]
- tdf#105502 sd increase font size: handle table selection
- tdf#105514 recursive fallback GetOpenGLContext
- tdf#105520 "Selection Count" does not appear on Status bar when selected
- tdf#105548 fix incorrect DATEDIF result.
- tdf#105558 accept numeric BASIC return types as numeric
- tdf#105620 fix placement of image embedded in graphic
- tdf#105629 let's move the advanced-filter specific stuff ...
- tdf#105637 digital signatures dialog has unnessary labels
- tdf#105684 crash in mail merge wizard
- tdf#105707 PPTX import: warn when SmartArt is missing DrawingML fallback
- tdf#105712 inconsistency with num of a11y children in special char
- tdf#105840 optimize Excel GetOrCreateRow: reduce loops
- tdf#105858 check SC_DPOUT_MAXLEVELS to prevent crash
- tdf#105968 handle engineering notation rounded into next magnitude
- tdf#106011 the "swing angle" is negative when counter-clockwise
- tdf#106026 export paragraph top and bottom margin to DrawingML
- tdf#106056 revert editeng SetMustRepaint when InsertText
- tdf#77111 odt import: treat PAGEDESC_PAGENUMOFFSET==0 as auto
- tdf#104509 fix GetGlyphBoundRect on Mac
- tdf#105667 forget target area's caption pointer in Merge Undo
- tdf#106082 fix missing statusbar translations (l10ntool is picky about syntax)
- tdf#106089 generate range string with current address convention
- tdf#106096 fix visible space on Mac with the new layout engine
- tdf#106105 duplicate marks not merged when they are at the start
- tdf#106159 right click + left click with comments in navigator
- tdf#106190 fix left alignment of denominator