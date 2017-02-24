Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 24 februari 2017 19:27, 12 reacties • Feedback

Bron: SABnzbd, submitter: Safihre

Versie 1.2.1 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen en wegens een kleine fout is ook al een opvolger verschenen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en OS X, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste files van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. Sinds versie 1.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: