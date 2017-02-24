Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 12 reacties
Bron: SABnzbd, submitter: Safihre

SABnzbd logo (75 pix) Versie 1.2.1 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen en wegens een kleine fout is ook al een opvolger verschenen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en OS X, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste files van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. Sinds versie 1.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug fix in 1.2.2
  • Windows: job-directory incorrectly passed to PostProcessing-script
What's new in 1.2.1
  • QuickCheck will perform fast rename of obfuscated posts
  • RSS Downloaded page now shows icon to indicate source
  • HTML tags are filtered from single-line script output
  • New self-signed certificates now list local IP in SAN-list
  • Handle jobs on Windows with forbidden names (Con., Aux.,..)
Bug fixes in 1.2.1
  • Fix crashing Assembler
  • 'Only Download Top of Queue' was broken for a long time
  • Cloaked files (RAR within RAR) were not detected anymore
  • Incorrectly labeled some downloads as Encrypted
  • Passwords were not parsed correctly from filenames
  • RSS reading could fail on missing attributes
  • Multi-feed RSS will not stop if only 1 feed is not functioning
  • Duplicate detection set to Fail would not work for RSS feeds
  • Incorrectly marking jobs with folders inside as failed
  • Categories were not matched properly if a list of tags was set
  • PostProcessing-script was not called on Accept&Fail or Dupe detect
  • Support for newer par2cmdline(-mt) versions that need -B parameter
  • Some newsservers would timeout when connecting
  • More robust detection of execute permissions for scripts
  • CPU type reporting on Windows and macOS
  • Failed to start with some localhost configs
  • Removed some more stalling issues
  • Retry rename 3x before falling back to copy during "Moving"
  • Catch several SSL errors of the webserver
  • Disk-space information is now only checked every 10 seconds
Translations
  • Many translations updated, thanks to our translators!

SABnzbd met Glitter-skin screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 1.2.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website SABnzbd
Download https://github.com/sabnzbd/sabnzbd/releases/tag/1.2.2
Bestandsgrootte 10,92MB
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (12)
Update-historie

Reacties (12)

-112011+19+23+30Ongemodereerd1
+2 TH0R
26 februari 2017 09:31
Er inmiddels ook een nieuwere versie beschikbaar: versie 1.2.2

https://github.com/sabnzbd/sabnzbd/releases/tag/1.2.2

Bug fix in 1.2.2
Windows: job-directory incorrectly passed to PostProcessing-script

Ik zal 'm wel even submitten voor de zekerheid.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TH0R op 26 februari 2017 09:32]

Reageer
+1 Havelock
24 februari 2017 19:41
Lijkt wel of ze stil gestaan hebben qua versie numner :?
Reageer
+2 Safihre

@Havelock24 februari 2017 19:47
We houdens ons aan semantic versioning, dus alleen "MAJOR version when you make incompatible API changes".
Het had al versie 13.0.0 kunnen heten, maar dat had niet zo heel veel uit gemaakt voor de inhoud ;)
Reageer
+1 Jogai
@Safihre24 februari 2017 19:59
Ik vind het altijd lastig voor dit soort projecten, je zou de hele interface op de schop kunnen nemen maar als de api compatible blijft is het volgens semver nog een minor update, terwijl dit vanuit de user wel als major gezien kan worden. Wat denk jij daar van.

Maar inderdaad beter dan zomaar als een blind paard dat versienummer gaan ophogen. Of zoals blender een of ander schema aanhouden dat niemand anders gebruikt. De laatste update werdt hier niet eens meer opgenomen... (ging van 2.78a naar 2.78b, maar ondanks dat was het een gewone release)
Reageer
+2 Safihre

@Jogai25 februari 2017 01:53
Ik ben persoonlijk ook zelf meer van snelle versie bumps, maar mijn meer ervaren developer collega niet. Dus heb mezelf wat gekalmeerd zeg maar :P
We gaan nu hierna naar 2.0.0 omdat daarbij dingen worden geconverteerd die niet meer gedowngrade kunnen worden. Zo hopen we dat duidelijk te maken, maar denk dat veel gebruikers er niks van merken inderdaad..
Reageer
+1 BJ_Berg
@Jogai24 februari 2017 22:48
Een "normale gebruiker" zou zich niet moeten bezighouden met versienummers, deze zijn vooral bedoeld voor power-users en developers. Ik vind dit nog zo slecht nog niet. Moet je eens kijken naar de Linux Kernel. 8)7

[Reactie gewijzigd door BJ_Berg op 24 februari 2017 22:52]

Reageer
+1 Havelock
@Safihre24 februari 2017 20:03
Dat wist ik niet.
Dit verklaart een hoop waarom ze hun versie zo laag is.... Veder zegt versie nummers niet zo heel erg veel.
Het gaat er meer om de feartures en bug fixes. zolang die ze die goed voor elkaar hebben zit het wel goed lijk me.
Reageer
+1 Diradical
24 februari 2017 22:40
Kreeg kreeg al een update van mijn Synology package voor deze versie.
Werkt heel erg prettig.
Ook samen met Sonarr en CouchPotato
Reageer
+1 TheDudez
25 februari 2017 13:18
QuickCheck will perform fast rename of obfuscated posts

Vooral deze optie is erg belangrijk.
Reageer
0 Helix
@TheDudez26 februari 2017 18:37
Werkt dat ook met Rename.with.this.par2 ?
Reageer
0 Addict
24 februari 2017 19:33
Wat een fijn programma is het toch :)
Vreemd genoeg zag Panda de update 2 versies geleden als een virus, maar dat is inmiddels verhopen :)
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


