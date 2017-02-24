Versie 1.2.1 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen en wegens een kleine fout is ook al een opvolger verschenen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en OS X, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste files van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. Sinds versie 1.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Bug fix in 1.2.2
What's new in 1.2.1
- Windows: job-directory incorrectly passed to PostProcessing-script
Bug fixes in 1.2.1
- QuickCheck will perform fast rename of obfuscated posts
- RSS Downloaded page now shows icon to indicate source
- HTML tags are filtered from single-line script output
- New self-signed certificates now list local IP in SAN-list
- Handle jobs on Windows with forbidden names (Con., Aux.,..)
Translations
- Fix crashing Assembler
- 'Only Download Top of Queue' was broken for a long time
- Cloaked files (RAR within RAR) were not detected anymore
- Incorrectly labeled some downloads as Encrypted
- Passwords were not parsed correctly from filenames
- RSS reading could fail on missing attributes
- Multi-feed RSS will not stop if only 1 feed is not functioning
- Duplicate detection set to Fail would not work for RSS feeds
- Incorrectly marking jobs with folders inside as failed
- Categories were not matched properly if a list of tags was set
- PostProcessing-script was not called on Accept&Fail or Dupe detect
- Support for newer par2cmdline(-mt) versions that need -B parameter
- Some newsservers would timeout when connecting
- More robust detection of execute permissions for scripts
- CPU type reporting on Windows and macOS
- Failed to start with some localhost configs
- Removed some more stalling issues
- Retry rename 3x before falling back to copy during "Moving"
- Catch several SSL errors of the webserver
- Disk-space information is now only checked every 10 seconds
- Many translations updated, thanks to our translators!