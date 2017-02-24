Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 24 februari 2017 07:27, 1 reactie • Feedback

Bron: Paramount Software

Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Macrium Reflect is gratis voor privégebruik, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen. Die bieden verschillende extra's, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. De Home-editie kost 70 dollar, de Workstation-uitvoering 75 dollar en de server-editie gaat voor 250 dollar mee naar huis. Sinds versie zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: