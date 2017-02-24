Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Paramount Software

Macrium Reflect logo (75 pix) Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Macrium Reflect is gratis voor privégebruik, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen. Die bieden verschillende extra's, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. De Home-editie kost 70 dollar, de Workstation-uitvoering 75 dollar en de server-editie gaat voor 250 dollar mee naar huis. Sinds versie zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's New 6.3.1734
  • This release accepts Macrium Reflect v7 keys and will upgrade to v7 by Taking 'Other Tasks' > 'Check for updates'.
  • A recent update to Avast AV software has prevented Macrium Reflect scheduled tasks from running. This release includes an automatic workaround to run tasks using the Windows SYSTEM account.
    Note: Scheduled backups will not be visible in the Windows notification area when running as SYSTEM.
  • New registry entry to disable tray icon status messages and tool tips
    Customers running certain full screen games have noticed that the focus is lost when sheduled backups start. Set the following registry entry to disable tray icon messages:
         Key: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Macrium\Reflect\Settings
         Name: DisableTrayNotifications
         Type: DWORD
         Value: 1
What's New 6.3.1696
  • The memory requirements of the Mailbox Restore process have been reduced..
Bug Fixes 6.3.1687
  • When restoring appointments, Mailbox Restore for Exchange 2016 would not restore certain properties, such as recurrence patterns or the Show As field. This has been resolved.
  • In some rare cases, the Mailbox Restore wizard would be unable to open specific Exchange 2010 mailboxes. This has been resolved.

Macrium Reflect 6.0 Free screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 6.3.1734
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Paramount Software
Download http://www.macrium.com/reflectfree.aspx
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Reacties (1)
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (1)

0 CH40S
24 februari 2017 08:37
Op hun website staat de feature comparison, die laat zien dat er geen verschil is tussen de Home, Workstation of Server editie, de Server Plus editie heeft welgeteld 2 features (namelijk Exchange en MS SQL granular backups) meer dan de eerste drie. Ook liggen de prijzen voor de server editie hoger dan de hier genoemde 250 dollar. Prijzen daarvoor beginnen bij 441 euro, in de licentie zitten dan overigens ook 5 workstations inbegrepen voor clients. :)
